Traffic alert: Small plane crash closes southbound I-15 in Weber County

Small plane crashes near Interstate 15 at mile marker 341 in Weber County, closing interstate to all southbound traffic, Weber County, Utah, Nov. 17, 2019 | Photo courtesy of the Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News
ST. GEORGE — Southbound Interstate 15 in Weber County near Roy was shut down shortly after 4:30 p.m. Sunday after a plane crashed in the area, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.
All southbound traffic on I-15 is being diverted off the highway at 31 Street in Ogden to Interstate 84 after a small plane crashed near the interstate, while the northbound travel lanes of I-15 remain open.
UHP advised all northbound traffic to “focus on driving while passing the incident so other crashes are avoided,” according to a tweet posted by the agency shortly before 4:30 p.m.
Southbound I-15 will remain closed for three hours, authorities estimate. Further information will be released as it becomes available.
This is a developing story.
