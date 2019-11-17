Zion National Park officials temporarily close Angels Landing trail after rockfall

Stock image of Angels Landing, Zion National Park, Utah, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Zion National Park officials have closed one of their most widely known trails after a rockfall late Saturday afternoon.

Park officials received reports that a rockfall occurred on the chains section of the Angels Landing trail. In order to ensure the safety of park visitors, officials closed the trail from Scout Lookout to Angels Landing.

No one was injured or trapped during the rockfall. Crews are currently in the process of assessing the area to determine how the fall impacted the trail and what steps need to be taken before reopening Angels Landing.

The hike begins at the Grotto Trailhead in Zion Canyon and is considered strenuous due to the steep climb and exposure to significant drop-offs. The entirety of the hike is about five miles long and takes an estimated 4-5 hours.

In order to reach Scout Lookout, visitors have to climb a series of 21 switchbacks, called Walter’s Wiggles, where they will rapidly gain elevation before arriving at the ridge of the lookout.

“There’s no view more dramatic than what you see hanging onto a chain bolted into a cliff,” Utah.com reads about one of the world’s most renowned hikes.

The park is asking visitors to respect the closure to ensure their safety and allow park officials to work on any necessary repairs.

The Lower Emerald Pools trail has also been closed for repairs, which are expected to take place in spring 2020.

