Letter to the Editor: Democrats should address issues and quit with the Trump hate

President Donald Trump speaks in Washington, D.C., April 26, 2017 | Associated Press file photo by Carolyn Kaster, St. George News

OPINION — Ironic that the letter written by Malinda Street of Cedar City shows much of the political bias she accuses Congressman Chris Stewart of.

Asking a foreign government to investigate criminal activity does not constitute a crime.

Donald Trump’s only crime is winning the election of 2016. Democrats, feeling a loss of power, started before the inauguration with legal challenges, all of which have been turned away.

Instead of legislating, they have spent millions of dollars on voter recounts, protests, lobbying electors and the Russian collusion hoax. All of which favored Trump, as will the impeachment process.

Certain liberal news outlets like CNN and the New York Times have become the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party and must be blamed for the misinformation Ms. Street is acting upon.

The country is doing extremely well despite the liberal resistance.

Think how well it might do if Democrats would address issues and quit with the Trump hate.

Submitted by CRAIG DAVIS, Washington City.

Letters to the Editor are not the product of St. George News, its editors, staff or news contributors. The matters stated and opinions given are the responsibility of the person submitting them. They do not reflect the product or opinion of St. George News and are given only light edit for technical style and formatting.