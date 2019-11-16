Santa Clara City Council tables purchase of additional water rights, secondary irrigation fees

ST. GEORGE — After months of deliberation, the Santa Clara City Council declined to set secondary irrigation rates for additional water rights previously purchased during a meeting Wednesday.

The City Council and Santa Clara Canal Company have collaborated over a number of months to purchase water rights that would provide secondary water to the residents in Rhone Subdivision, a newly constructed housing development.

Ultimately, the city purchased seven water rights at $4,500 each for a total of $31,500. The water rates decision, included in Resolution 2019-15R, was tabled in the meeting Wednesday.

The resolution includes the council’s decision to charge a connection fee of 7 cents per square foot of each lot in order to recover the cost of the water shares. The meter connection fee is consistent with the latest one-foot meter at $423, which also covers the cost of labor.

Santa Clara Canal Company approached the city after an attempt to grant reduced impact fees to Rhone Subdivision, Public Works Director Jack Taylor said. The company was unable to do so because the Water Conservancy District does not allow reduced impact fees for water rights not owned by the city.

“The people that own those water rights could possibly sell those water rights and then they would be with the reduction of the impact fee and the district would still have to provide the service,” Taylor told the council.

He said this change is possibly because the canal company is realizing that they could lose their water if they don’t use more of it. Their desire, he said, is to put the water in the city’s hands down the road so the state doesn’t claim ownership of those rights.

The canal company worked to try to allow lot owners to purchase water rights but were ultimately unable to do so, approaching the City Council, Taylor said. The council agreed to work with the company to purchase water rights for the subdivision. However, the decision requires a set connection fee, meter connection fee, monthly meter reading fee, annual renewal and replacement of system fee, maximum allotment as well as a council vote.