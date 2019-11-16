Washington City police respond to two-vehicle collision in notorious intersection during busiest time of day

2016 File photo of Washington City Police vehicles on Red Hills Parkway, Washington City, Utah, November, 2016 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — First responders were dispatched to one of the most dangerous intersections in Washington City after police said a driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic.

The accident involved two vehicles and left one of the drivers injured.

Washington City Police Department Sgt. Kory Klotz told St. George News a Toyota Prius was attempting to make a left turn onto Green Springs Drive from the IHOP entrance at around 1:45 p.m. Saturday. A Nissan Rouge traveling north on Green Springs Drive in the inner lane was passing the entry way as the driver of the Toyota began to turn.

The driver of the Nissan was transported via ambulance after they reported back and neck pains.

The Toyota turned directly in front of the Nissan, causing the Nissan to collide with the Toyota, police said. The force of the collision caused the Nissan’s airbags to deploy.

The driver of the Nissan told police there might have been a large truck blocking the Toyota’s view, ultimately causing the collision. However, police were unable to find evidence supporting the account.

The accident occurred at one of the busiest times for one of Washington City’s most dangerous intersections, Klotz said. Traffic was impacted while both vehicles were towed and debris from the collision was swept off of the road.

“That whole intersection there, we just that ask everyone to be cautious when making turns,” Klotz said. “It’s just dangerous there.”

The driver of the Toyota was cited for failure to yield. All parties involved in the accident were properly restrained.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.