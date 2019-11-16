2 minors transported to hospital after single-vehicle rollover

File photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Utah Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 15 early Saturday morning.

UHP told St. George News a Honda Pilot carrying seven occupants was traveling north on the I-15 on their way from California to Salt Lake City. During the trip, the driver began to fall asleep and lost control of the vehicle.

The car rolled once near mile marker 71 before landing upright on its wheels. Two juvenile occupants were transported to the hospital as a precaution. The other occupants sustained minor injuries, including lacerations and bruises.

“They had a very unfortunate situation but at the same time a very lucky one, too,” the UHP trooper said. “I’m guessing, in this case, seat belts played a major role.”

He said drivers need to “get back to basics” when it comes to road safety. Performing rudimentary safety checks on a vehicle before hitting the road is imperative, including checking tire pressure, tire tread, brakes and washer fluid.

On longer road trips, taking breaks is important as drowsy driving can be just as dangerous as impaired driving.

