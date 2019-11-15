4A football playoffs livestream: No. 3 Dixie vs. No. 2 Sky View

Stansbury at Dixie, 4A state football quarterfinals, St. George, Utah, Nov. 8, 2019 | File photo by Dave Larson, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Friday night’s 4A football state semifinal matchup features the Dixie Flyers and the Sky View Bobcats at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. This livestream is being broadcast by KSL on the WATCHit network. Keep an eye on this story for continuous updates about the game below.

First quarter

Dixie’s Tyler Walden receives opening kickoff, but the Flyers start from their own 4-yard line after a blocking penalty moves them back. Walden snags a 10-yard reception from Reggie Graff to give the Flyers a bit more breathing room. Dixie continues moving the ball upfield, getting past midfield on yet another pass reception for a first down. Walden with another first-down catch that brings Flyers to the Bobcat 32-yard line. There’s 8:21 left in first quarter. Walden with another reception to Sky View 21. First down and Dixie’s in the red zone.

Preston Moore runs with the ball, reaches 9 yard line. Moore then takes it inside the 1, just shy of the goal line. Moore tries again, but Bobcat defenders stop him.

Then, on third and 1, Graff fakes a handoff to Moore and punches it in himself. for a TD. PAT kick good with 5:50 left in first quarter, Flyers ahead 7-0.

Sky View starts at their own 20, gets a reception for a first down.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.