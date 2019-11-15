Region 9 Volleyball all-region teams: Snow Canyon’s Katie Langford and Desert Hills’ Kamryn Bliss named co-MVPs

Katie Langford and Kamryn Bliss name co-MVPs of the 2019 Region 9 volleyball season, St. George, Utah, Nov. 13, 2019 | Photo by Ryne Williams and Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Katie Langford, middle from Snow Canyon, and outside hitter Kamryn Bliss from Desert Hills lead the charge as co-MVPs of Region 9 volleyball.

Langford, a junior, finished third in the region with 381 kills and a region best .266 hitting percentage. Bliss, a senior, finished second in the region with 403 kills and a region leading 1164 attempts.

Snow Canyon and Desert Hills, region co-champions, also landed a player each on the first team all-region with Warriors setter Jenna Thorkelson and Thunder right side hitter Ellie Chase.

Cedar, who finished the season right behind Desert Hills and Snow Canyon, had one player on the first team: Japrix Weaver.

Dixie, who made a Cinderella run into the semifinals of the state tournament, had Aubrey Coffin and Halle Anderson rounding out the first team.

Following are all members of Region 9’s all-region first and second teams, as voted on by the coaches, in addition to those players receiving honorable mention.

First team all-region

Ellie Chase, Desert Hills.

Jenna Thorkelson, Snow Canyon.

Japrix Weaver, Cedar.

Chloe Bunker, Crimson Cliffs.

Allie Laub, Crimson Cliffs.

Aubrey Coffin, Dixie.

Halle Anderson, Dixie.

Second team all-region

Emilee Allred, Desert Hills.

Ellie Wilson, Pine View.

Hallie Remund, Snow Canyon.

Sophie Robinson, Snow Canyon.

Jaidi Willden, Cedar.

Shaylee Evans, Cedar.

Meg Carter, Hurricane.

Honorable mention

Andie Sonju, Desert Hills.

Emilie Leavitt, Snow Canyon.

Britnie Simcox, Cedar.

Sydney Wahls, Crimson Cliffs.

Bayley Spendlove, Hurricane.

Julia Jacobsen, Desert Hills.

Noelani Hansen, Canyon View.

