Tickets moving fast for upcoming Piano Guys concert

The Piano Guys, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — The Piano Guys are returning to Cedar City and Southern Utah University for an enchanting Christmas concert on Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. in the America First Event Center on the SUU campus.

According to a press release from SUU, the concert will help attendees get into the Christmas spirit with popular holiday tunes like “What Child is This” and “I Saw Three Ships.” The Piano Guys will perform some of their best Christmas arrangements along with traditional fan favorites as part of their “Christmas Together Tour.”

The Piano Guys are known for their exciting arrangements of popular music and stunning music videos. The group has recorded several albums and has garnered more than 6 million subscribers on YouTube. They have sold out shows throughout the world and have performed in high-profile venues including Carnegie Hall in New York City and the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Tickets are moving fast, but several seats are still available for purchase online, by calling 435-586-7872 or by visiting the Thunderbird Ticket Office. Ticket prices range from $32-$57

For more information about The Piano Guys concert at Southern Utah University, call the Office of Alumni & Community Relations at 435-586-7777. To learn more about The Piano Guys visit their website.

