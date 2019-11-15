Jan. 4, 1944 – Nov. 14, 2019

John Taft Benson, 75, was born Jan. 4, 1944, in Logan, Utah. He passed away peacefully in his home in St. George, Utah, surrounded by his wife and children on Nov. 14, 2019. He is the son of Valdo and Ruth Benson.

John married Ruth Kathleen Payne in the Bern, Switzerland Temple on June 22, 1965, after serving a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the North British Mission. John and Kathleen have seven children: Jonathan Mark, deceased, (Michelle), Robert (Marcy), Brett (Lacy), Rebecca (Ryan), Joseph (Heidi), Deborah (Stephen), and Suzanne (Jonathan).

John received a BA from Brigham Young University in 1968 and a JD from Duke University in 1971. He worked as an attorney for Watkins Faber in Salt Lake City and Lowell Castleton in Preston, Idaho where he also owned a cattle ranch. He was president of Intech One-Eighty in Logan, Utah, and worked in real estate in St. George.

John committed his life to the service of those around him. Throughout his life, he was generous in caring for and ministering to those who needed love and nurturing. He was actively involved in his community and church service. He was an Eagle Scout. In addition to his mission in England, he served diligently in the Church as bishop, stake president, and a full-time senior couple missionary in the Utah St George mission. His greatest love is for his wife, children, and 28 grandchildren. He dedicated his life to them and considers them his greatest achievement.

Funeral services will be held November 23, 2019, at Southgate 1st Ward Chapel, 1068 W Chandler Drive, St George, Utah, at 12:00 p.m. A viewing will be held Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, from 7-9 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St George Boulevard, St. George, Utah and Saturday, prior to services, at 10 a.m., at the church. Graveside services will be held on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Salt Lake City Cemetery. Flowers can be sent through Metcalf Mortuary.

