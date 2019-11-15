Dec. 26, 1939 – Nov. 9, 2019

Carol N. Jenson passed away Nov. 9, 2019, at home in St George. Carol was born in Salt Lake City Dec. 26, 1939, she was the 10th of 12 children born to parents Francis Carl Nelson and Myrtle Aeschliman Nelson. She is survived by sister, Margaret Chambers; brothers, Richard L Nelson and John D Nelson; and sister, Patricia Bredsguard.

Carol and Bill moved to St George from Salt Lake City in the early 90s. She retired from the Mountain America Credit Union. She enjoyed retirement with her family and friends always close by.

She is survived by her loving husband and caregiver, William A Jenson, her passing comes less than a month before their 50th wedding anniversary. She loved her large blended family, they include children: Dale Jenson, Linda Anderson, Venus Carney, Jeff Olsen, Dan Olsen, Mark Jenson, Cozette Tabor and Kirk Smart and she loved them all as her own. She had 26 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild. She was loved by all and she was never happier than when the whole tribe was together, whether it was tossing candy to the grandkids in the back yard at Christmas or a family dinner with super-sonic noise levels and kids everywhere.

Carol was loving, accepting and forgiving. She understood the challenges that we all face living life. She was always there with guidance and was a trusted friend and mentor to her children and grandchildren.

Carol loved angels and now she walks with them. Please come share your stories and memories of Carol and celebrate her and her life Monday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Boulevard, St. George, Utah.

