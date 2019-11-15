What’s on the Menu: Paula’s | Sponsored by Camping World

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — For some it’s a necessary indulgence, for others, a cherished family tradition. For 45 years, Paula’s Cazuela has been serving the most authentic Tex-Mex cooking in Southern Utah.

On this week’s episode of “What’s on the Menu,” Sheldon Demke takes “No Filter” host Grady Sinclair and Will Seaton to one of his favorite places for spicy food in St. George.

Join Sheldon and the boys of “No Filter” at Paula’s Cazuela on Episode 48 of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

“Every time you’re driving down Bluff Street, there it is on the hill. It’s beautiful, I love the atmosphere here,” Demke said. “I feel like it makes the food better when you’re surrounded by such great decor.”

Kitchen manger Brogan Dominquez said the restaurant has been run by family ever since the day his Grandma Paula and aunt opened the doors in 1974.

“People come to Paula’s because it’s a local place where friends and family can meet. It’s part of Southern Utah tradition,” Dominquez said

Paula’s signature fajita burrito is one of the most popular dishes among locals, he said.

Seaton called it “amazing.”

“The steak, shrimp, the cheese, the jalapenos … it was just perfect. The best Mexican food I’ve had in this town, hands down, period,” he said. “The salsa was the perfect temperature for most people, not so much me. I need to hit the mild salsa just a little bit more. But if you like hot salsa, mild salsa, medium salsa … the chips were perfect.”

The chicken chimichanga is Demke’s favorite.

“Paula’s is a local staple,” he said. “We had some amazing dishes today.”

Paula’s Cazuela | Facebook | Location: 745 Ridgeview Drive, St. George (click for map) | Hours: Open at 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. | Telephone: 435-673-6568.

