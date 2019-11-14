UHSAA Academic All-State teams named for fall sports

Detail of a Utah High School Activities Association Academic All-State award certificate, Cedar City, Utah, Nov. 12, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — The Utah High School Activities Association recently announced the statewide Academic All-State teams for each of the fall sports.

The prestigious awards are presented statewide to Utah high school senior athletes who have maintained cumulative grade-point averages at or near a perfect 4.0. An award certificate is issued to each of the recipients.

Following is a listing of the Academic All-State winners from Southern Utah’s Region 9, which comprises eight 4A schools in St. George, Hurricane and Cedar City. After that is a listing of athletes from 1A and 2A schools in the Southern Utah area who also received Academic All-State honors in their respective classifications.

To view all of the Academic All-State recipients, visit the UHSAA’s website and click on the link to the desired sport.

Girls cross-country

Jaylee Sorenson, Canyon View; Madalyn Steffensen, Canyon View, Malayna Steffensen, Canyon View; Amanda Goddard, Cedar; Bailey Orton, Cedar; Cassadie Gunter, Cedar; Emma Heaton, Cedar; Kaycie Allred, Cedar; Amanda Marchant, Desert Hills; Anna Powell, Desert Hills; Lauren Leukenga, Desert Hills; Savannah Stouffer, Desert Hills; Kyla Edgar, Dixie; Chloe FitzGerald, Hurricane; Nya Farnsworth, Hurricane; Jenessa Finch, Pine View; and Sophia Chandler, Snow Canyon.

Girls tennis



Cambridge Wood, Cedar; Alana Frieden, Crimson Cliffs; Jessica Price, Desert Hills; Skyler Price, Desert Hills; Brynlee Cardall, Dixie; Carly Stevens, Dixie; Ginger Farnsworth, Hurricane; Taycee Oliphant, Hurricane; Cameron Miner, Pine View; Katrina Hafen, Pine View; Olivia Obray, Pine View; Brianne Leach, Snow Canyon; Candice Christiansen, Snow Canyon; and Tique Johnson, Snow Canyon.

Boys cross-country Jared Winn, Canyon View; Austin Prince, Cedar; Benjamin Palmer, Cedar; Preston Thompson, Desert Hills, Tristan Anderson, Desert Hills; Tyler Nance, Desert Hills; Matthew Ruegner, Dixie; Isaac Blair, Hurricane; Porter Dansie, Hurricane; Caleb Adams, Pine View; Luke Huddleston, Pine View; Carter Hugunin, Snow Canyon; and Zarek Profitt, Snow Canyon.

Football

Tanner Esplin, Cedar; Josh Stewart, Dixie; Reggie Graff, Dixie; Cooper Cox, Pine View; Cooper Mills, Pine View; Daniel Elder, Pine View; Micah Russell, Pine View; Prestyn Reed Anderson, Pine View; Brock Nowatzke, Snow Canyon; and Matthew Van Gils, Snow Canyon..

Boys golf

Curtis Matheson, Crimson Cliffs; and Noah Dempsey, Dixie.

Volleyball

Japrix Weaver, Cedar; Allison Laub, Crimson Cliffs; Andie Sonju, Desert Hills, Emma Jacobsen, Desert Hills; Abbie Hermansen, Hurricane; and Emma Prete, Hurricane.

Girls soccer

Kaylee Hillyard, Canyon View; Michelle Jenkins, Cedar; Rebecca Boyer, Cedar; Lainee Moss, Crimson Cliffs; Elsie Harris, Desert Hills; Katelyn Larsen, Dixie; Lacie Durrant, Dixie; Macee McAllister, Dixie; Anastasia Hall, Hurricane; Mylee Moon, Hurricane; Samantha Swift, Pine View; Sarah Lloyd, Pine View, Brinley Sullivan, Snow Canyon; Rachel Durante, Snow Canyon; and Tylei Jensen, Snow Canyon.

2A girls cross-country

Tyra Eyre, Beaver; Brinley Unsworth, Kanab; and Dakota Robinson, Parowan.

2A boys cross-country

Jaden Fails, Beaver; Bryson Humphries, Enterprise; Kayden Stauffer, Enterprise; John Whitaker, Millard; Morris Maxfield; and Nathan Despain, Millard.

1A girls cross-country

Akaydeh Livingston, Milford; Aliza Woolsey, Milford; Joesi Rowley, Milford; Taylor Alger, Milford; Camri Fischer, Panguitch; Hallie Palmer, Panguitch, Taylia Norris, Panguitch; and Kenley Spencer, Valley.

1A boys cross-country

Ian Johnson, Bryce Valley; Cairo Houston, Panguitch; Jevin Savage, Panguitch; Kevin Bridges, Panguitch; Luke Reeder, Panguitch; Troy Evans, Panguitch; and Williams Certonio, Panguitch.

1A baseball

Kyle Heaton, Panguitch; Logan Houston, Panguitch; William Certonio, Panguitch; Wesley Jensen, Piute; Westen Sylvester, Piute; Bret Goulding, Valley; Ricky Bullock, Valley; and Logan Chappell, Wayne.

1A volleyball



Akadeh Livingston, Milford; Aliza Woolsey, Milford; Kinsey Williams, Milford; Mataya Barney, Panguitch; Tana Frandsen, Panguitch; Taylia Norris, Panguitch; and Myndi Morgan, Piute.

2A volleyball

Lindsey Smith, Beaver; Kalli Jones, Enterprise; and Baylee Ramsay, Kanab.

2A girls soccer

Amory Cardon, Beaver; Valerie Harris, Beaver; Camilla Robison, Millard; Rylee Miller, Millard; and Anna Hartlmaier, Parowan.

2A football

Porter Albrecht, Beaver; Jaxson Watkins, Enterprise; Clay Shakespear, Kanab; Bryson Barnes, Milford; Carson Cox, Milford; and Grayson Robb, Parowan.

2A boys golf

Chipper Willden, Beaver; Bodee Atkinson, Millard; Efren Erreguin, Millard; Garrett Spendlove, Millard; Jacob Davies, Millard; and Kaleb Dearden, Millard.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.