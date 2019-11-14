UHSAA Academic All-State teams named for fall sports

Written by Jeff Richards
November 14, 2019
Detail of a Utah High School Activities Association Academic All-State award certificate, Cedar City, Utah, Nov. 12, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — The Utah High School Activities Association recently announced the statewide Academic All-State teams for each of the fall sports.

The prestigious awards are presented statewide to Utah high school senior athletes who have maintained cumulative grade-point averages at or near a perfect 4.0. An award certificate is issued to each of the recipients.

Following is a listing of the Academic All-State winners from Southern Utah’s Region 9, which comprises eight 4A schools in St. George, Hurricane and Cedar City. After that is a listing of athletes from 1A and 2A schools in the Southern Utah area who also received Academic All-State honors in their respective classifications.

To view all of the Academic All-State recipients, visit the UHSAA’s website and click on the link to the desired sport.

Girls cross-country

Jaylee Sorenson, Canyon View; Madalyn Steffensen, Canyon View, Malayna Steffensen, Canyon View; Amanda Goddard, Cedar; Bailey Orton, Cedar; Cassadie Gunter, Cedar; Emma Heaton, Cedar; Kaycie Allred, Cedar; Amanda Marchant, Desert Hills; Anna Powell, Desert Hills; Lauren Leukenga, Desert Hills; Savannah Stouffer, Desert Hills; Kyla Edgar, Dixie; Chloe FitzGerald, Hurricane; Nya Farnsworth, Hurricane; Jenessa Finch, Pine View; and Sophia Chandler, Snow Canyon.

Girls tennis

Olivia Obray and Katrina Hafen of Pine View compete in second doubles, UHSAA state 4A tennis tournament, Salt Lake City, Utah, Oct. 5, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Ron Enloe / www.enloephoto.com, St. George News

Cambridge Wood, Cedar; Alana Frieden, Crimson Cliffs; Jessica Price, Desert Hills; Skyler Price, Desert Hills; Brynlee Cardall, Dixie; Carly Stevens, Dixie; Ginger Farnsworth, Hurricane; Taycee Oliphant, Hurricane; Cameron Miner, Pine View; Katrina Hafen, Pine View; Olivia Obray, Pine View; Brianne Leach, Snow Canyon; Candice Christiansen, Snow Canyon; and Tique Johnson, Snow Canyon.

Boys cross-country

Jared Winn, Canyon View; Austin Prince, Cedar; Benjamin Palmer, Cedar; Preston Thompson, Desert Hills, Tristan Anderson, Desert Hills; Tyler Nance, Desert Hills; Matthew Ruegner, Dixie; Isaac Blair, Hurricane; Porter Dansie, Hurricane; Caleb Adams, Pine View; Luke Huddleston, Pine View; Carter Hugunin, Snow Canyon; and Zarek Profitt, Snow Canyon.

Football

Dixie quarterback Reggie Graff, Stansbury at Dixie, 4A state football quarterfinals, St. George, Utah, Nov. 8, 2019 | Photo by Dave Larson, St. George News

Tanner Esplin, Cedar; Josh Stewart, Dixie; Reggie Graff, Dixie; Cooper Cox, Pine View; Cooper Mills, Pine View; Daniel Elder, Pine View; Micah Russell, Pine View; Prestyn Reed Anderson, Pine View; Brock Nowatzke, Snow Canyon; and Matthew Van Gils, Snow Canyon..

Boys golf

Curtis Matheson, Crimson Cliffs; and Noah Dempsey, Dixie.

Volleyball

Japrix Weaver, Cedar; Allison Laub, Crimson Cliffs; Andie Sonju, Desert Hills, Emma Jacobsen, Desert Hills; Abbie Hermansen, Hurricane; and Emma Prete, Hurricane.

Girls soccer

Kaylee Hillyard, Canyon View; Michelle Jenkins, Cedar; Rebecca Boyer, Cedar; Lainee Moss, Crimson Cliffs; Elsie Harris, Desert Hills; Katelyn Larsen, Dixie; Lacie Durrant, Dixie; Macee McAllister, Dixie; Anastasia Hall, Hurricane; Mylee Moon, Hurricane; Samantha Swift, Pine View; Sarah Lloyd, Pine View, Brinley Sullivan, Snow Canyon; Rachel Durante, Snow Canyon; and Tylei Jensen, Snow Canyon.

2A girls cross-country

Tyra Eyre, Beaver; Brinley Unsworth, Kanab; and Dakota Robinson, Parowan.

2A boys cross-country

Jaden Fails, Beaver; Bryson Humphries, Enterprise; Kayden Stauffer, Enterprise; John Whitaker, Millard; Morris Maxfield; and Nathan Despain, Millard.

1A girls cross-country

Akaydeh Livingston, Milford; Aliza Woolsey, Milford; Joesi Rowley, Milford; Taylor Alger, Milford; Camri Fischer, Panguitch; Hallie Palmer, Panguitch, Taylia Norris, Panguitch; and Kenley Spencer, Valley.

1A boys cross-country

Ian Johnson, Bryce Valley; Cairo Houston, Panguitch; Jevin Savage, Panguitch; Kevin Bridges, Panguitch; Luke Reeder, Panguitch; Troy Evans, Panguitch; and Williams Certonio, Panguitch.

1A baseball

Kyle Heaton, Panguitch; Logan Houston, Panguitch; William Certonio, Panguitch; Wesley Jensen, Piute; Westen Sylvester, Piute; Bret Goulding, Valley; Ricky Bullock, Valley; and Logan Chappell, Wayne.

Panguitch seniors players after the team’s 1A volleyball championship victory. L-R: Mataya Barney, Kiesa Miller, Camri Fischer, Taylia Norris and Tana Frandsen. Orem, Utah, Nov. 2, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Panguitch High Athletics, St. George News / Cedar City News

1A volleyball

Akadeh Livingston, Milford; Aliza Woolsey, Milford; Kinsey Williams, Milford; Mataya Barney, Panguitch; Tana Frandsen, Panguitch; Taylia Norris, Panguitch; and Myndi Morgan, Piute.

2A volleyball

Lindsey Smith, Beaver; Kalli Jones, Enterprise; and Baylee Ramsay, Kanab.

2A girls soccer

Amory Cardon, Beaver; Valerie Harris, Beaver; Camilla Robison, Millard; Rylee Miller, Millard; and Anna Hartlmaier, Parowan.

2A football

Porter Albrecht, Beaver; Jaxson Watkins, Enterprise; Clay Shakespear, Kanab; Bryson Barnes, Milford; Carson Cox, Milford; and Grayson Robb, Parowan.

2A boys golf

Chipper Willden, Beaver; Bodee Atkinson, Millard; Efren Erreguin, Millard; Garrett Spendlove, Millard; Jacob Davies, Millard; and Kaleb Dearden, Millard.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jeff Richards, a native of Salt Lake City with family roots in Panguitch, lived in Moab for 20 years before joining St. George News. He covered news, features, and sports as a part-time reporter for the Times-Independent, Moab's weekly community newspaper, and has contributed stories and photos to various other media outlets. He also taught high school English, journalism, and computer classes for 12 years, and was the school's yearbook and student newspaper adviser. He and his wife Penny are the parents of five daughters, and also have two young grandsons. Jeff and his family enjoy swimming, camping, sightseeing, reading, and taking pictures.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com
Twitter: @stgnews@moabjeff@stgnewssports

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!