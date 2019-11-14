3 Redneck Tenors set to croon at the Center for the Arts at Kayenta

Composite image. Background photo shows the Center for the Arts at Kayenta in Ivins, Utah, date not specified. Foreground image features promotional image for 3 Redneck Tenors | Photo and image courtesy of the Center for the Arts at Kayenta, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — What on Earth is a redneck tenor? Someone once described them like this: If Larry the Cable Guy, Il Divo and Mrs. Doubtfire had triplets together, they would likely be the 3 Redneck Tenors.

Set to hit the stage Friday through Sunday at the Center for the Arts at Kayenta, they will bring a smorgasbord of songs from all categories; gospel, country, Broadway, pop and even classical.

According to a press release for the event, this “weirdly awesome blend of crooning, country and comedy” wowed judges on 2015’s “America’s Got Talent,” where they were finalists with their act “Opera in Blue Jeans & Tuxedos.”

Matthew Lord, Blake Davidson and Johnathan Frugé are classically trained vocalists who’ve been delivering down-home laughs and big city sound since 2006. This powerhouse trio will have you doubling over with laughter throughout their show.

Lord, the creator and writer for the group, has performed with almost every major opera house in the U.S., including San Francisco Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Dallas Opera, Houston Opera, Washington Opera and Portland Opera. He made his New York Metropolitan Opera debut in January 2004 in “Boris Godunov.”

Davidson has sung with the Anchorage Opera, the Dallas Opera, the Fort Worth Symphony, the Florida Orchestra and the Dallas Symphony – for which he is the featured soloist on the symphony’s Christmas CD. Performances outside the country include New Zealand’s Auckland Philharmonic and the Filharmonico de Jalisco in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Early in his career, Davidson was seen off-Broadway at 2nd Stage and as the ringmaster for the Shrine circus.



Frugé’s credits include choral performances and soloist appearances at Carnegie Hall with the New York City Chamber Orchestra, Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Meyerson Center, the Texas State Capitol, the Texas Music Educators Association convention in San Antonio, 2004 Southwest American Choral Directors Association in Little Rock and the 2005 American Choral Directors Association National Convention in Los Angeles.

The 3 Redneck Tenors event is sponsored by Fusion Pharmacy.

“We thank them for their generous support in providing live entertainment of the highest caliber to our community,” the press release stated.

A pre-show gourmet Italian dinner by Chef Alfredo’s Ristorante Italiano will be available. Tickets can be purchase online here.

About Kayenta Arts Foundation and The Center for the Arts at Kayenta

Kayenta Arts Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to develop and create an environment where diverse artistic endeavors can flourish. The Center for the Arts at Kayenta is the actual place where people in the greater Southern Utah area come to learn, express, appreciate and celebrate art in all forms.

The foundation is supported in part by funding from Washington County and Ivins City RAP funds. It is also supported in part by the Utah Division of Arts & Museums, with funding from the state of Utah and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Event details

What: The 3 Redneck Tenors at the Center for the Arts at Kayenta.

When : Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15-16, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 17, 6 p.m.

Where: 881 Coyote Gulch Drive, Ivins.

Cost: $30. Pre-show dinner by Chef Alfredo, $25.

Purchase ticket online here.

