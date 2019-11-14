Live Stream: No. 5 Pine View vs No. 1 Park City in Class 4A semifinals

Pine View at Hurricane, Hurricane, Utah, Oct. 4, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — This live stream of Thursday’s Pine View vs. Park City football game is brought to you by KSL on the WATCHit network. Keep an eye on this story for continuous updates.

First quarter

Pine View got stopped on their opening drive and Park City took advantage. The Miners scored on their first play from scrimmage, a 37 yard run from Dylan Bauer, but missed the point after to make it 6-0 in favor of Park City.

Pine View marches down the field inside the redzone, and Crowton made an across his body throw that was picked off in the middle of the field.

Park City proceeded to capitalize on a 64 yard pass that led them into the redzone. Bauer then scored his second touchdown of the night on a two yard run. The Miners went for two and could not convert, score is 12-0 with 3:11 to go.

A huge pass from Crowton to Mckenzie brought Pine View deep into Miner territory. Pine View had the ball on fourth down with two yards to go and Enoch Takau looked like he was not going to be able to get the touchdown, but he stayed on his feet and found his way into the endzone. Park City leads 12-7 with 53 seconds left in the first.

Park City ball on their own 27 at the end of the first quarter. The score is 12-7 in favor of the Miners.

Second quarter -Park City leads 12-7 over Pine View headed into the second quarter

Park City opened up the second quarter with a 73 yard touchdown run by Jack Skidmore. They then scored on the two point conversion. Miners lead 20-7 with 11:46 left in the first half.

The Panthers answered with a big 43 yard pass from Crowton to Mckenzie for the touchdown, Miners up 20-14.

Park City continues to run the ball, and it is working. All three of their previous touchdowns were on the ground, and Dylan Bauer had over 100 rushing yards with about 7 minutes to go in the first half. Park City then got their first passing touchdown from Skidmore to Andrew Pederson and could not get the two point conversion. 26-14 Park City leads with just under 6 minutes to go in the first half.

On the next drive for the Panthers, Crowton got sacked twice (4 on the night), and they had to punt on fourth and thirty. 3:40 left in the half, Miners still lead 26-14.

The Panther defense forces fourth and five and Park City is able to pick up the five yards for the first down. Skidmore then scrambles and loses the ball after Tavita strips it from him, Pine View is able to recover and they have the ball. There was not enough time on the clock for the Panthers to score, and both teams head to the locker room.

Halftime – Park City leads 26-14 over Pine View

Third quarter

Pine View’s defense gave up over 300 yards total in the first half, but was able to stop the Miners in their first drive of the second half. That was Pine View’s first stop of the night on defense.

Pine View was unable to make anything of the drive, and pinned Park City deep in their own territory after a great punt from AJ McCarroll.

