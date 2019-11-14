SR-9 to intermittently close for blasting during gas line installation

Written by Mori Kessler
November 14, 2019
ST. GEORGE — State Route 9 will intermittently close between now and Dec. 10 as Dominion Energy moves a gas line along the roadway.

According to a notice from the Hurricane City Police Department, the energy company will be engaged in blasting as part of the project. The new gas line is being installed between 3700 West and 2600 West, between the intersection with Sand Hallow Road on the west end and the Days Inn hotel on the east end.

“When they blast, they will have to close SR-9 in both directions,” the department said. “They are anticipating it taking 10 to 15 minutes to blast and make sure the road is clear.”

While the exact days of the blasting have not been outlined, according to Hurricane City Police, it will occur sometime between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

