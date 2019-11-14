Firefighters extinguish brush fire likely started by juveniles at site of frequent incidents

ST. GEORGE — Firefighters responded to a short-lived brush fire that occurred at a city park Wednesday afternoon that is believed to be human caused and which is the site of frequent calls to the department.

The fire occurred around 4 p.m. in the brush and trees on the southeastern edge of the 2450 East Park along a trail, St. George Fire Battalion Chief Darren Imlay said.

“There were reports of pretty heavy smoke and flames in the area,” Imlay said.

Given the proximity of a fire station next to the park, firefighters were quick on the scene and extinguished the fire in short order.

The location of the brush fire is one firefighters respond to at least twice a year, Imlay said.

He said a lot of the time the cause of the fires is undetermined, but in this case, juveniles were seen running from the area.

“We’re assuming it was kids playing in the brush.”

The penalties for starting a fire can be severe and expensive depending on the circumstances. Firebugs could find themselves faced with paying anything from the cost of fire suppression efforts to heavier fines and criminal offenses if property is damaged and lives are harmed.

While this fire was likely caused by kids, Imlay said adults also need to remember that the fire season was extended this year due to the continuing dryness and lack of moisture the region has experienced.

“Things are definitely dried out and will burn quickly,” he said.

No one was harmed by the fire.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.