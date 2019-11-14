Letter to the Editor: Rep. Chris Stewart shows he values party loyalty above justice

A "baby Trump" balloon set atop a sign carried by an attendee to a town hall hosted by Congressman Chris Stewart, R-Utah, held in Hurricane, Utah, Aug. 5, 2019 | File photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

OPNION — Congressman Stewart’s “Standard” from Nov. 1 states that “impeachment secrecy is absurd and unfair,” and that he “voted against continuing impeachment inquiry.” These points serve not to “find and defend the truth, and to defend this institutional process,” as he claims, but to persuade Utahns to cast aside their ethical concerns in favor of continued Republican power – ethics be hanged.

The case for investigation seems warranted. The president’s actions indicate that his top priorities are not the United States and our Constitution. They aren’t “America first.” Suggesting a foreign power to investigate political opponents is “Donald first.”

Originalist arguments suggest corruption as a reason for impeachment. Stewart weakly says the president’s actions are “objectionable” but “essentially a policy difference.” Crime is not necessary for impeachment – the impeachments of both Justice Samuel Chase and President Bill Clinton show as much.

Investigative committees: 47 of 103 members were Republicans. Stop feigning a complete lack of access.

Rep. Stewart, please keep an open mind and see that justice is served. That’s what we want from you, not unquestioning loyalty to the party.

Submitted by MALINDA STREET, Cedar City.

