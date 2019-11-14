Kelly wins coin flip for Brian Head council seat; final Iron County municipal results ratified

A voter prepares to mail in ballots for the municipal election in Iron County, Utah, October 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Final election results have been confirmed in each of Iron County’s municipal races. The last two official vote canvasses were to take place Thursday evening in Kanarraville and Parowan. Earlier canvasses were ratified in the muncipalities of Cedar City, Paragonah and Brian Head.

Earlier Thursday, a coin toss was held to decide the outcome of the race in Brian Head, with Shaun Kelly winning the flip over fellow challenger Cecile Wallis. Each candidate had received exactly 23 votes for the two-year council seat, making a tiebreaker necessary. At the coin toss event held at the town offices Thursday morning, Brian Head Town Marshal Dan Benson flipped a commemorative coin in the air after Wallis and Kelly had drawn a slip of paper out of a hat, thereby assigning them heads and tails, respectively. The coin landed tails side up on the floor, meaning Kelly will take office in January.

Following are the final totals for each of the Iron County cities that held municipal elections this year, with updated voter turnout figures also included. Other than the Brian Head race, the only other outcome that changed since Election Day was Michael Humes picking up two additional votes to edge J Tyler Allred 77-75 for the second Kanarraville Town Council seat.

Cedar City Council (three open seats)

Tyler Melling 2,914 (23.9%)

Terri Hartley 2,482 (20.4%)

Craig Isom 2,142 (17.6%)

Adam Hahn 1,769 (14.5%)

Don Oswald 1,767 (14.5%)

Brittanie Parry 1,109 (9.1%)

Voter turnout: 40.1% (4,868 ballots cast out of 12,132 registered voters).

Kanarraville Town Council (two open seats)

Stoney Shugart 81 (27.6%)

Michael Humes 77 (26.2%)

J Tyler Allred 75 (25.5%)

Sandy Fullman 61 (20.8%)

Voter turnout: 62.2% (150 ballots cast out of 241 registered voters).

Paragonah Town Council (two open seats)

Michael Abbott 152 (43.2%)

Marjorie Cipkar 95 (27.0%)

Nancy Dalton 80 (22.7%)

Jessica Stewart 25 (7.1%)

Voter turnout: 59.9% (184 ballots cast out of 307 registered voters).

Parowan City Council (three open seats)

Matthew Gale 596 (26.4%)

Jim Shurtleff 539 (23.8%)

David Burton 449 (19.9%)

Dayla Ulrich 343 (15.2%)

Vickie Hicks 335 (14.8%)

Voter turnout: 56.4% (875 ballots cast out of 1,551 registered voters).

Brian Head Town Council (one open seat)

Shaun Kelly 23 (50%)

Cecile-Marie Wallis 23 (50%)

Voter turnout: 54.1% (46 ballots cast out of 85 registered voters).

