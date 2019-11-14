Cedar City Police seeking help identifying burglary suspect observed driving stolen pickup

Composite image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual suspected in several burglaries reported in Cedar City early Thursday morning.

According to the Cedar City Police Department, the individual burglarized a number of businesses between the hours of 4-6 a.m.

“There were three business burglaries committed during those hours,” Cedar City Police Sgt. Clint Pollock said.

Two of the three businesses broken into provided video surveillance footage to police that showed an individual entering the businesses wearing a ski mask and gloves.

The suspect was also seen driving a gold Ford Ranger pickup truck with a broken tail light on the driver side that was reported stolen to police. Pollock told Cedar City News the pickup was found abandoned in a parking lot shortly before noon Thursday.

While the pickup has been recovered, it yielded little evidence on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect, he said, and police are seeking help from the public to identify the person responsible.

Anyone who can identify the suspect involved or has any information on the burglaries is asked to call the Cedar City Police Department at 435-586-2956 and reference case number C19-03885.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.