Viona Wilson

November 14, 1932 — November 9, 2019

Viona (Vi) Marie Bringhurst Wilson, age 86, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. She was born Nov. 14, 1932, in Kanab, Utah to LaVerna Chatterley Bringhurst and Archie Bringhurst. She married Dale Wilson May 17, 1951, in St. George at the St. George temple.

Vi was raised in a small cottage by the banks of LaVerkin creek. She attended Toquerville elementary and then graduated from Hurricane High School. The day before graduation, she married her childhood sweetheart. The couple moved to Cedar City where their first son was born. From Cedar City, they moved to LaVerkin and then to Las Vegas a few months after the birth of their fourth child.

She loved her friends and time spent living in Las Vegas, she absolutely loved the time she worked for the school district where she made lifelong friends. Vi had a way that made people feel at ease and unjudged, everyone loved Vi. After retirement, she and her sweetheart Dale moved back to their roots at their “farm” in LaVerkin. There in her new home, she was able to really paint, sculpt, sew and cook. She excelled in all of those areas. She was such a talented artist. She loved animals so, so much, she would worry at night if she thought a chicken might be cold. She always thought animals might be hungry even if they were obese. She loved her grandkids and kids with a passion and taught anyone that wanted to learn to sew, cook or do art.

She is survived by her sweetheart of 68 years, Dale Wilson; children, David (Madalon) Wilson, Marie Wilson, Melanie Wilson Bourgoin (Bruce), Douglas Wilson (Laurel); 14 grandkids, 23 great-grandkids; sister, Kathryn Cornelius and brother, Buddy Bringhurst (Vina).

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Jane Lemmons, Geraldine Thompson, Dollee Dado; brothers in law, Hal Stout, Kenneth Cornelius, Dudley Dado; grandson, Kevin Dale Bourgoin and great-granddaughter, Jada Marie Harris.

Funeral services will be Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the LaVerkin Stake Center. A viewing will be held Sunday evening, Nov. 17, from 5-7 p.m. at the Spilsbury Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 25 N. 2000 West, Hurricane, Utah. Interment will take place in the Toquerville Cemetery.

The family would like to thank all the hospice team from Encompass.

