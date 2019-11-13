Southern Utahns receive first all-laser LASIK and more at new surgery center

Southwest Surgery Center laser operating room, St. George, Utah, date unspecified | Photo courtesy of Southwest Surgery Center, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Southwest Surgery Center will be showing the public the latest in surgical equipment in a brand-new state-of-the-art facility on Friday. Its new all-laser LASIK surgery will benefit patients with lower risk and shorter recovery time than traditional LASIK surgery.

Beginning at 1:30 p.m., the center will host a ribbon-cutting and open house which everyone is welcome to attend. The ribbon-cutting will begin at 2 p.m., and staff will be on hand to show guests its modern operating rooms and equipment.

In addition, patients and their surgeons from around Southern Utah will be welcome to use Southwest Surgery Center for other outpatient laser and surgical procedures such as ophthalmic, facial plastic, pediatric dental and other procedures.

The center features two operating rooms, a laser operating room and recovery area. It will be staffed with experienced medical professionals and allow surgeons from facilities around the region to operate and establish partnerships there.

Southwest Surgery Center was founded to provide Southern Utah doctors and patients with the latest equipment and procedures for many types of outpatient surgeries, while saving unnecessary expense. Southwest Surgery Center is an ambulatory surgery center where patients can receive same-day surgical care.

Friday’s open house will welcome the public with guided tours, educational stations and refreshments.

In conjunction with the open house, Southwest Surgery Center is hosting four no-cost educational sessions regarding eye health. Experts will teach a variety of topics, including the latest advances in cataract surgery, a patient panel on life after cataract surgery and choosing the best type of sunglass lens for your eyes.

Those who participate in the education sessions and open house will get a firsthand view of the advanced equipment and instruments used at Southwest Surgery Center. Educational sessions will take place Nov. 14 and prior to the open house on Nov. 15.

Details on session times and topics can be found online. For more information, call 435-986-2020.

Southwest Surgery Center is located at 161 W. 200 North in St. George.

Event details

What: Southwest Surgery open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

When: Friday, Nov. 15, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Where: 161 W. 200 North, St. George.

Website.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T•

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews