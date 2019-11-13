Athletes from across Region 9 celebrate on signing day

Athletes from around Region 9 sign their national letter of intent to play collegiate athletics, St. George, Utah, Nov. 13, 2019 | Photo by Ryne Williams, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Nov. 13 marked the start of the signing period for all Division I and II athletics, except football, and the start of the early signing period for basketball. A number of athletes at Region 9 schools celebrated on campus, while some celebrated elsewhere. This was a momentous occasion for the athletes as they will continue on in their athletic career playing at the collegiate level.

“It’s incredible,” Desert Hills athletic director Kyle Campbell said of the signings across the region. “We have athletes all over the place in Region 9 and everybody is doing it. It’s one of the most competitive regions in the state and it always shows. We want everyone in the whole Washington county school district, and up in Iron county, to show their talents and make it competitive all across the board. That’s how it is day in and day out in all of our games in almost every sport.”

Desert Hills High School

Emma Fordham – Fordham, the senior captain for the Region 9 co-champions, signed her national letter of intent to Utah State Eastern, a junior college in Price, Utah.

Payton Plumb – Plumb, a senior, has proven that he is one of the best swimmers in the state over the last couple of years. He signed his national letter of intent to swim at Brigham Young University.

Dixie High School

Cooper Vest – Vest will be playing his senior season for the Flyers in 2020, but the pitcher and outfielder signed his national letter of intent before the baseball season even started. Vest will be playing collegiate baseball at BYU.

Madelyn McNary – The senior signed her national letter of intent to play women’s soccer at Dixie State University.

Crimson Cliffs High School

Allie Laub – After finishing up her season on the Crimson Cliffs volleyball team, Laub signed her national letter of intent to play softball at Salt Lake Community College.

Hurricane High School

Mylee Moon – Moon signed her national letter of intent to become a member of the BYU track and field team, which finished 14 at the NCAA indoor championships and 25 in the NCAA outdoor championship.

Snow Canyon High School

Heidi Smith – Smith, a senior and captain for the Region 9 co-champion Warriors girls soccer team, signed her national letter of intent to play collegiate soccer at Utah State University.

Happy to announce the addition of Heidi Smith. Welcome to the Aggie family! #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/ntdqtmfjwq — USU Soccer (@USUsoccer) November 13, 2019

