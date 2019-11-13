Southern Utah fuel retailer hosts charity golf event in support of Dixie State golf team

Check presentation following 3rd annual "Charity Golf Tournament," date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Eagles Landing Travel Plazas, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Eagles Landing Travel Plazas based in Beaver hosted its 3rd annual “Charity Golf Tournament” at the Ledges Golf Course in St. George on Sept. 6. Net proceeds go directly to benefit the Dixie State University Men’s Golf Team.

Caddy Group 2 took the top trophy, and the tournament was followed by a live charity auction with items donated by local businesses and individuals to raise funds for the team.

This year’s tournament was a tremendous success and raised a grand total of $20,000 for Dixie State University Men’s Golf Team, according to a press release about the event.

Eagles Landing CEO Mark Yardley, an avid golfer who started the company in 1987, worked for seven years as a math teacher at Beaver High School. He was also the coach for the school’s golf team, during which time he helped Beaver bring home five state championships. With many of his students going on to continue their education and golfing at Dixie State, the charity golf tournament has become another way to support the athletes that Dixie State’s golf program attracts from both the local community and across the nation.

Eagles Landing and High Country Fuels has locations along I-15, serving professional drivers and travelers since opening the first location in Beaver over 30 years ago. It has grown to encompass nine locations, including four large travel plazas on I-15 between Scipio in Utah and Mesquite in Nevada, in addition to two new acquisitions in Texas.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.