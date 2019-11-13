McQuarrie Museum event to include pioneer medicine presentation, book signing by ‘Days’ series author

The McQuarrie Memorial Museum in St. George, Utah, July 21, 2017, with undated inset photo of author Reuben Wadsworth. | Museum photo by Mori Kessler; author photo courtesy of Reuben Wadsworth, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Insight into pioneer medicine will be the topic for the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers next third-weekend event at the McQuarrie Memorial Museum on Saturday. The event will also feature a reading and book signing by St. George News contributor Reuben Wadsworth.

Evan Stapley, a Southern Utah native who founded Stapley Pharmacy, will discuss how the methods for treating discomfort have – or have not – changed over the years.

Originally from Beaver, Stapley graduated from Southern Utah University, then the School of Pharmacy at the University of Utah. He moved to St. George more than 40 years ago and soon after opened up his first of several pharmacies in Southern Utah. He has five children, three of whom are also pharmacists.

Stapley’s presentation will start at 10 a.m., after which Wadsworth, author of St. George News’ Days Series, will read from and sign copies of his book compilation of historical feature stories about Washington County, “Red Rock Recollections, Volume I: Fascinating Stories of Utah’s Dixie” from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Wadsworth’s book presents brief histories of 25 different places in Utah’s southwestern corner, from the Brigham Young Winter Home to the Zion Tunnel. The stories take readers on journeys that help them visualize what people’s lives were like and what took place at each site in years past.

“Reuben’s stories allow us to see the whys and hows of how our beautiful southern Utah was settled, and how the dramatic landscapes shape our past and present,” Julie Saemisch, a Zion National Park Forever Project board member said.

Located at 145 N. 100 East in St. George, the McQuarrie Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of Wednesdays and Sundays. Admission is free and there is handicap access. For more information visit the museum website or call 435-628-7274.

