Coin toss to decide winner in Brian Head town council race

CEDAR CITY — One of Iron County’s municipal election races will be decided by a coin toss Thursday.

The race for the two-year seat on the Brian Head Town Council was officially declared a tie, with Cecile-Marie Wallis and Shaun Kelly evenly splitting the 46 votes cast.

According to the Iron County Clerk’s office, Brian Head has a total of 96 registered voters, slightly less than half of those who voted in the final election.

The 23-23 tally went unchanged from Election Day Nov. 5 until the Town Council held its official canvass on Tuesday, one week later.

According to Utah state code, the method of settling tie elections is “by lot” at a public meeting with both candidates present, which must be held within 30 days of the date on which the canvass is completed. “By lot” is generally interpreted as any method of random selection.

The coin toss is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday in the Brian Head Town Hall Council Chambers, 56 N. Highway 143. Although the coin toss is the only item listed on the agenda, it is an official public meeting and members of the public are invited to attend.

This story will be updated after the final result is announced.

