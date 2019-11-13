Teen motorcyclist injured when struck by Jeep on 700 South

ST. GEORGE — A motorcycle rider escaped serious injury after the bike he was riding was struck by a vehicle turning left onto 700 South near Harmons Wednesday.

Shortly before 11 a.m., officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on E. 700 South just west of Harmons Neighborhood Grocer involving a red Jeep and a motorcycle.

Responders arrived to find the teenage motorcyclist in the street near the curb where he was thrown from the bike. He was treated by paramedics at the scene but told police he would be taken to the hospital by friends, St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin said.

“He was pretty banged up,” she said. “And by the sound of it, he likely needed to be looked at by a doctor.”

At the time of the crash, the Jeep was stopped at the stop sign facing south on 1000 East while the motorcycle was heading west on E. 700 South. The Jeep pulled out into traffic to turn left heading east on 700 South, striking the westbound motorcycle as it did so.

The rider was thrown from the bike and landed in the street, while the bike was stopped by the SUV. The rider was left shaken and disoriented immediately after the crash.

The teen was riding with five other motorcycle riders that witnessed the collision and stopped to help the rider until emergency responders arrived. The group remained at the scene to speak to police.

“I’m just glad he didn’t go under the car,” one witness said. “Because it looked like he was underneath the car until we got closer and saw that he was in the street.”

One rider told St. George News the group motorcycle ride was part of a wellness program they are involved with, which he said seemed ironic after the crash occurred.

The rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, which appeared to have prevented more serious injuries when he was thrown from the motorcycle.

Atkin said the driver of the Jeep was later cited for failing to yield on a left turn.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.