Police identify Cedar City man killed in officer-involved shooting

The location of an officer-involved shooting at a residence in Cedar City, Utah, Nov. 11, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The man who was shot and killed when officers responded to a domestic call in Cedar City has been identified, and additional details have about the Monday afternoon shooting have been released.

The man has been identified as 56-year-old James Aubrey Sr., according to a statement released by Iron County Sheriff’s Lt. Del Schlosser.

The police officer who fired his weapon — an eight-year veteran of the department — has been placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with the Cedar City Police Department’s policy.

The shooting took place at a residence near the 100 West block of Sunset Drive in Cedar City just before 1 p.m., after Aubrey’s wife called the Cedar City Emergency Dispatch Center reporting that he was making threats toward her and her son, as well as toward law enforcement, according to police.

Four Cedar City Police officers responded to the scene. Officers announced their presence and entered the home where they told Aubrey to come toward them with his hands visible.

Aubrey approached the officers while pointing a handgun in their direction, at which point the officer fired three rounds at the man, according to the statement.

The officers began lifesaving efforts immediately while medical personnel were dispatched to the scene. Aubrey was later pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident.

The ongoing investigation into the incident is being handled by the Critical Incident Task Force, composed of agents from Beaver, Iron and Garfield counties.

Cedar City News reporter Jeff Richards contributed to this report.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.