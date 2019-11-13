TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

Written by or for St. George News Sponsor
November 13, 2019

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:

See video top of this listing.

Weekend events | November 15 – November 17

Art                                                      

Education/enlightenment       

Entertainment         

  • Wednesday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | SUU Opera Theatre Sondheim Tribute | Admission: Free | Location: 351 W. University Ave., Cedar City.
  • Friday, 6:30 p.m. | Comedy Show Meetup | Admission: Free | Location: 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
  • Friday, 7 p.m. | SUU’s Ballroom Dance Company: A night of Dance | Admission: $10 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
  • Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m., 7 p.m. | Wait Until Dark | Admission: Various | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, Cottontown Village, 25 N. 300 West, Washington.
  • Friday, 8:30 p.m. PST | Henry sings Sinatra | Admission: Various | Location: CasaBlanca Resort, Casino, Golf & Spa, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
  • Friday, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. | Alacranes Musical Mesquite Nv | Admission: Various | Location: Envy Nightclub and Lounge, 792 W. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.
  • Saturday, 6:30-8 p.m. | A Night of Connection | Admission: $40 | Location: The Society Spa, 671 S. 1000 East, St. George.
  • Saturday, 7-8:30 p.m. PST | LIVE “SPIRIT CONNECTION” EVENT WITH SALT LAKE MEDIUM | Admission: $325 | Location: Virgin River Hotel & Casino, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.
  • Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Hip Hop Concert | Admission: $7 | Location: 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 7:20 p.m. | 1 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SHOW!!! | Admission: Free | Location: 777 S. 400 East, St. George.
  • Saturday, 7:30-9 p.m. | ReVoiced | Admission: Various | Location: DSU, 225 S. University Ave., St. George.

Family          

Foods/vendors/crafts   

  • Friday, noon | Sweet and Savory Grain-Free Baking | Admission: Free | Location: Natural Grocers, 712 W. Telegraph St., St. George.
  • Saturday, 8 a.m to 2 p.m. | Holiday Bazaar/Craft/Baked Goods | Admission: Free | Location: 244 Valley View Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 8 a.m. PST | Holiday Boutique and Bake Sale | Admission: Free | Location: Mesquite United Methodist Church – Nevada, 420 W. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. | O.U.R Gift of Freedom | Admission: Various | Location: Legends Motorcycles, 1715 W. 500 South, Springville.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. | Petco Adoption | Admission: Various | Location: 765 W. Telegraph St., Washington.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. | Annual Garage Sale | Admission: Free | Location: Quail Creek State Park, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 1-2 p.m. PST | Dutch Oven Dessert Demonstration | Admission: Free | Location: Virgin Valley Heritage Museum, 35 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
  • Saturday, 4 p.m. PST | Chili Cook-Off | Admission: $10 | Location: 70 N. Yucca St. Mesquite.
  • Sunday, 11 a.m. | Mimosa Brunch | Admission: Various | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
  • Sunday, 4-6 p.m. | Holiday Dinner | Admission: Free | Location: Calvary Chapel Hurricane Valley, 1015 W. 100 North, Hurricane.

Music           

Nightlife/social       

  • Friday, 9 a.m., through Saturday, 5 p.m. | SimplyHealed Convention ~ Align: Heal the Healer | Admission: Various | Location: Ramada by Wyndham, St. George.
  • Friday, 6:30 p.m. | BINGO NIGHT! | Admission: Free | Location: Holiday Inn Express & Suites St. George North – Zion, 2450 N. Town Center Drive, Washington.
  • Friday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. | DMBTA Fall Social 2019 | Admission: $20 | Location: Silver Reef Brewing Co., 4391 S. Enterprise Drive, St. George.
  • Friday, 7-10 p.m. | Game Night! | Admission: Free | Location: Policy Kings Brewery, 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
  • Friday, 7-10 p.m. | Adult Prom | Admission: Free with couples ticket | Location: The Dance Hall Venue, 25 N. 300 West, Washington.
  • Friday, 9 p.m. | DJ AMB- Friday Nights at Mikes Tavern | Admission: No cover | Location: 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Adventure into Avernus D&D Adventures League | Admission: Free | Location: 2376 Red Cliffs Drive, No 310, St. George.
  • Saturday, 1-10 p.m. | The Ultimate Girl’s Day | Admission: $49 | Location: 75 N. 200 West, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 9:30 a.m., through Sunday, 2 a.m. PST | Club Night | Admission: Various | Location: 792 W. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.

Outdoor/active/sporting    

  • Thursday, 8 a.m. | 3rd Annual Blue Butterfly House Tournament | Admission: Various | Location: Bloomington Country Club, St. George.
  • Friday, 9:30 a.m. | Weekly Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Cove Trail Wash, St. George.
  • Saturday, 9:30 a.m. | Turkey Trot/Harvest Festival 2019 | Admission: Various | Location: Hela Seegmiller Historic Farm, 2450 S. 3000 East, St. George.
  • Saturday, 9:30 a.m. | Saturday Grocery Ride Admission: Free | Location: Red Rock Bicycle Co., 446 W. 100 South, St. George.
  • Saturday, 10:30 a.m. | Fill your cup with Shelli | Admission: Various | Location: 150 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 2-5 p.m. | SUU vs NAU | Admission: Various | Location: 351 W. University Ave., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 4 p.m. | 4th Annual Thankful Throwdown | Admission: Various | Location: 33 N. Main St., Cedar City.
  • Sunday, 10:30 a.m. | Mastering Peace | Admission: $10 | Location: 35 N. Main St., St. George.

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews 

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sponsored content may be submitted to or developed by St. George News for publication on behalf of the sponsor and in the sponsor's interest. It may include promotional pieces, features, announcements, news releases and advertisements. Opinions expressed in sponsored content are those of the sponsor and not representative of St. George News. Sponsors have no influence over St. George News reporting and product apart from their own sponsored content.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!