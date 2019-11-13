TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | November 15 – November 17
Art
- Friday, 1-3 p.m. | Card Class | Admission: $10 | Location: Dandylion Wishes, 793 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Art Show Opening Reception | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 N, St. George.
- Friday, 6:30 p.m. through Saturday, 4 p.m. | DSU Business of Art Seminar | Admission: $50 | Location: Sears Art Museum, 155 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. PST | Stratigraphy & Art Field Trip for ALL! | Admission: Free | Location: 225 N. Willow St., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Annie Sloan BYOP/Kitchen Cabinets Workshop | Admission: Various | Location: Reclaimed, 37 E. St. George Blvd, St. George.
- Saturday, 1-3 p.m. | Fashion Designer Show | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 N, St. George.
- Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Alcohol Ink Painting Series | Admission: $53-145 | Location: 136 W. University Ave., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 5 p.m. | DiFiore Center for Arts | Admission: Free | Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center for Arts and Education, 307 N. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 5-7 p.m. | Paint Night with PAWS! | Admission: $45 | Location: Lovin’ Arms Pet Center, 85 N. 100 East, St. George.
- Sunday, 2 p.m. | DRUM LOVE: DRUM MAKING & EMOTIONAL HEALING WORKSHOP | Admission: $333 | Location: AWAKENED SOUL, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Thursday, 10 a.m., through Friday, noon | InSight Learning Series – Free Eye Heath Education | Admission: Free | Location: Richens Eye Center, 161 W. 200 North, Suite 200, St. George.
- Friday, 9 a.m., through Saturday, 7 p.m. | Level 3 “Balance” Seminar (Last Chance) | Admission: Various | Location: Wingate, 144 W. Brigham Road, St. George.
- Friday, 1:30-3 p.m. | Open House Southwest Surgery Center & Specs Appeal | Admission: Free | Location: Richens Eye Center, 161 W. 200 North, Suite 200, St. George.
- Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Savior of the World | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City.
- Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Love and Information | Admission: Various | Location: Dolores Dore Eccles Fine Arts, St. George.
- Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | ACLU Legal Observer Training | Admission: Free | Location: St. George.
- Saturday, 6-10 p.m. | Get Your Marriage On! ’19 | Admission: $99 couple | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 Convention Center Drive, St. George.
Entertainment
- Wednesday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | SUU Opera Theatre Sondheim Tribute | Admission: Free | Location: 351 W. University Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday, 6:30 p.m. | Comedy Show Meetup | Admission: Free | Location: 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | SUU’s Ballroom Dance Company: A night of Dance | Admission: $10 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m., 7 p.m. | Wait Until Dark | Admission: Various | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, Cottontown Village, 25 N. 300 West, Washington.
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. PST | Henry sings Sinatra | Admission: Various | Location: CasaBlanca Resort, Casino, Golf & Spa, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. | Alacranes Musical Mesquite Nv | Admission: Various | Location: Envy Nightclub and Lounge, 792 W. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 6:30-8 p.m. | A Night of Connection | Admission: $40 | Location: The Society Spa, 671 S. 1000 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 7-8:30 p.m. PST | LIVE “SPIRIT CONNECTION” EVENT WITH SALT LAKE MEDIUM | Admission: $325 | Location: Virgin River Hotel & Casino, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Hip Hop Concert | Admission: $7 | Location: 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7:20 p.m. | 1 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SHOW!!! | Admission: Free | Location: 777 S. 400 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-9 p.m. | ReVoiced | Admission: Various | Location: DSU, 225 S. University Ave., St. George.
Family
- Friday, 8 a.m. PST | Mesquite, NV ~ 14th Annual Field of Honor 2019 | Admission: Free | Location: 100 W. Old Mill Road, St. George
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. | Fall Festival at Ladybug Nursery | Admission: Various | Location: Ladybug Nursery, 42 S. Westview Drive, Cedar City.
- Friday, 4 p.m. | Family STEM Night | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library- Santa Clara Branch, 1099 Lava Flow Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 6 p.m. to midnight | St. George Mallfest Friday, November 15th! | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliffs Mall, 1770 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Kids Launch Holiday Market | Admission: Various | Location: Atwood Innovation Plaza at DSU, 453 S. 600 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 am. to 4 p.m. | Native American Day | Admission: Various | Location: Overton.
- Saturday, 1-3 p.m. | Science Saturdays | Admission: Free with admission | Location: St. George Children’s Museum, 86 S. Main St., St. George.
Foods/vendors/crafts
- Friday, noon | Sweet and Savory Grain-Free Baking | Admission: Free | Location: Natural Grocers, 712 W. Telegraph St., St. George.
- Saturday, 8 a.m to 2 p.m. | Holiday Bazaar/Craft/Baked Goods | Admission: Free | Location: 244 Valley View Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. PST | Holiday Boutique and Bake Sale | Admission: Free | Location: Mesquite United Methodist Church – Nevada, 420 W. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | O.U.R Gift of Freedom | Admission: Various | Location: Legends Motorcycles, 1715 W. 500 South, Springville.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Petco Adoption | Admission: Various | Location: 765 W. Telegraph St., Washington.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Annual Garage Sale | Admission: Free | Location: Quail Creek State Park, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 1-2 p.m. PST | Dutch Oven Dessert Demonstration | Admission: Free | Location: Virgin Valley Heritage Museum, 35 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 4 p.m. PST | Chili Cook-Off | Admission: $10 | Location: 70 N. Yucca St. Mesquite.
- Sunday, 11 a.m. | Mimosa Brunch | Admission: Various | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Sunday, 4-6 p.m. | Holiday Dinner | Admission: Free | Location: Calvary Chapel Hurricane Valley, 1015 W. 100 North, Hurricane.
Music
- Wednesday, 7 p.m., through Monday, 1:30 a.m. PST | Skydome Lounge | Admission: No cover | Location: Skydome Lounge Casablanca Hotel, Resort and Casino, Mesquite.
- Friday, 7-10 p.m. | Jaden Cox, Heidi Webb & Friends – A Broadway Revue | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Singer/Songwriter Jack Kelly Dunn | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, noon | Ben Alder – Organ. The Dutch Connection | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Live Music – Jerry Seare | Admission: No cover | Location: 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-10:30 p.m. | Amanda Barrick & Elise West in Concert! | Admission: $25 | Location: West Village Ut, 214 N. 1000 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Georges Corner Show! with opener The Elm Project | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PST | Love, Sweat & Tears | Admission: Various | Location: 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. PST | Mesquite Nv Concert | Admission: $15 | Location: Mesquite.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to midnight | Cedar Skies Live at Mikes Tavern! | Admission: $5 | Location: 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Sunday 4-6 p.m. | Sunday Afternoon Open Mic Drop | Admission: $10 | Location: 35 N. Main St., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 9 a.m., through Saturday, 5 p.m. | SimplyHealed Convention ~ Align: Heal the Healer | Admission: Various | Location: Ramada by Wyndham, St. George.
- Friday, 6:30 p.m. | BINGO NIGHT! | Admission: Free | Location: Holiday Inn Express & Suites St. George North – Zion, 2450 N. Town Center Drive, Washington.
- Friday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. | DMBTA Fall Social 2019 | Admission: $20 | Location: Silver Reef Brewing Co., 4391 S. Enterprise Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 7-10 p.m. | Game Night! | Admission: Free | Location: Policy Kings Brewery, 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Friday, 7-10 p.m. | Adult Prom | Admission: Free with couples ticket | Location: The Dance Hall Venue, 25 N. 300 West, Washington.
- Friday, 9 p.m. | DJ AMB- Friday Nights at Mikes Tavern | Admission: No cover | Location: 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Adventure into Avernus D&D Adventures League | Admission: Free | Location: 2376 Red Cliffs Drive, No 310, St. George.
- Saturday, 1-10 p.m. | The Ultimate Girl’s Day | Admission: $49 | Location: 75 N. 200 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9:30 a.m., through Sunday, 2 a.m. PST | Club Night | Admission: Various | Location: 792 W. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Thursday, 8 a.m. | 3rd Annual Blue Butterfly House Tournament | Admission: Various | Location: Bloomington Country Club, St. George.
- Friday, 9:30 a.m. | Weekly Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Cove Trail Wash, St. George.
- Saturday, 9:30 a.m. | Turkey Trot/Harvest Festival 2019 | Admission: Various | Location: Hela Seegmiller Historic Farm, 2450 S. 3000 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 9:30 a.m. | Saturday Grocery Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Red Rock Bicycle Co., 446 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. | Fill your cup with Shelli | Admission: Various | Location: 150 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 2-5 p.m. | SUU vs NAU | Admission: Various | Location: 351 W. University Ave., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 4 p.m. | 4th Annual Thankful Throwdown | Admission: Various | Location: 33 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 10:30 a.m. | Mastering Peace | Admission: $10 | Location: 35 N. Main St., St. George.
