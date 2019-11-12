FOUND: Police asking for public’s help in locating missing 12-year-old

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

Updated Nov. 12 at 8:15 p.m.: The St. George Police Department reports that the boy has been found.

The boy, Jonathan Jolley, was last seen in the area of 175 S. 1000 East around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, according to a reverse 911 issued by the St. George Police Department.

Jolley is described as being a white male with a thin build, 5 feet, 1 inches tall, and having black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt and blue jeans.

Police are asking the public to check for Jolley around their homes and yards but have advised not to approach him if he is found.

“Jonathan does have diminished mental capacity and may run or react in an unpredictable manner,” the reverse 911 reads. “Please do not approach. We are not asking for volunteers at this time.”

Anyone with information about Jonathan’s whereabouts are asked to contact the St. George Police Dispatch at 435-627-4300.

