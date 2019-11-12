Firefighters douse brush fire before it can threaten nearby homes

ST. GEORGE — A small brush fire near the Virgin River in St. George was caught by firefighters before it had a chance to spread to nearby homes Tuesday evening.

Firefighters from the St. George Fire Department were alerted to a growing brush fire near the intersection of 2450 East and Dinosaur Crossing Drive at around 7:30 p.m., St. George Battalion Chief Robert Hooper said.

When they arrived at the scene, firefighters saw flames beginning to reach the top of fuels in the area, which consisted largely of brush, and called for assistance from the Washington City Fire Department.

There was a concern that the fire could threaten multiple homes nearby if not contained quickly.

Fortunately, the wind cooperated and did not spread the fire, Hooper said. Instead, firefighters were able to gain access to the fire thanks to a bike path it was burning alongside and were able to quickly douse it with water.

While smoke lingered for a little while after, the fire appeared to be extinguished shortly after 8 p.m. The fire was contained to a half-acre area.

No injuries were reported in connection with the fire, Hooper said. The cause of the fire is unknown and is currently under investigation.

An estimated 20 firefighters, one ladder truck, three fire trucks and three brush trucks responded to the scene.

