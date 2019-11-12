Linda Smurthwaite

September 4, 1955 — November 7, 2019

Linda Jean Smurthwaite, age 64, passed away peacefully with her son by her side on Nov. 7, 2019 into the loving arms of family and pets that have gone before her. Due to her courageous fight against two different types of cancer, her body was no longer capable of holding onto her strong, sweet spirit. Linda was born Sept. 4, 1955 in Palo Alto, California to Dolores Jean Tarleton and Earl Russell Tarleton. She married the father of her children Armand Tennyson Smurthwaite March of 1980 who preceded her in death in 2012.



Linda was the life of the party. If you were blessed with the joy of knowing her, you know how much her family and friends meant to her. Her love of music and dancing meant that she was always inviting those friends and loved ones to share in her appreciation of these events. From music festivals to Broadway plays, she loved them all.

For many years Linda worked and taught at Intermountain College of Court Reporters later going on to hire many of her hard-working students when she went on to open Intermountain Court Reporters. A hard-working woman, Linda worked up until the end when her family finally convinced her that she deserved her retirement.



Linda is survived by her two sons William and Christopher, her brother Russell and her four grandsons Andon, Trevin, Brycen and Corbin, whom she loved and touched deeply. There is nothing Linda loved more than spending time with the boys in her life.