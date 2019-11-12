August 7, 1933 — November 6, 2019

LaJune Morley Larson, 86, passed away Nov. 6, 2019, after battling liver disease. She died peacefully at the hospital with her family by her side.

LaJune was born on Aug. 7, 1933 in Moroni, Utah to Gordon L. Morley and Melba Lund. She grew up in Fountain Green, Utah, then moved to Moroni after marrying Bert Larson in 1951 in the Manti LDS Temple. In 1969, they moved to St. George, Utah where they raised their family.

LaJune loved her Heavenly Father and was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a very hard worker and loved working outside in the yard in her flower garden. She loved crocheting and sewing and would gift dish rags and blankets to many. She loved to watch baseball and basketball, especially the Utah Jazz and BYU. She supported her grandchildren in the sports they played. LaJune also found joy in making homemade strawberry jam. This was something she would give to all of her children. She was a great cook and provided Sunday dinner for whomever showed up.

LaJune was full of love and dedication. Her family was always number one. She kept a close-knit relationship with her siblings and in-laws up until her last days. She started her professional career in St. George at Terracor Property Management where she worked for Jeff Morby. She later worked as an office manager at Southern Utah Dental for Dr. Dan Frei for 25 years.

LaJune is preceded in death by her husband, Bert; son, Randy; son-in-law, Curtis; granddaughter, Ashley; and brother, Boyce. She is survived by her children JulieAnn Reber, Cydnee Hoskins, Brad (Debbie) Larson; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Sharon and Greta.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at 11 a.m., with a visitation at 9 a.m., at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. Interment will be in Tonaquint Cemetery.

