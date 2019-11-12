Kick off the holiday season by helping a great cause at the 36th annual ‘Jubilee of Trees’

2018 Jubilee of Trees, St. George, Utah | Photo courtesy of Intermountain Dixie Regional Medical Center, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Teddy bears, candied gingerbread houses and Christmas trees of every delight. It can only mean one thing: The countdown is on for Intermountain Healthcare’s annual “Jubilee of Trees,” coming back to St. George for its 36th year.

The five-day Christmas shopping extravaganza that benefits local health care programs returns to the Dixie Convention Center from Nov. 21-25. This year’s theme is “Together every step of the way,” and proceeds will go to support the advancement of neuroscience services at Intermountain Dixie Regional Medical Center.

“We have a very collaborative group of physicians that work really well together,” said Heather Reeve, neurosciences program manager of Dixie Regional Medical Center.

“They care about the patients and their outcome from having surgery, seeing a neurology specialist or having a stroke and getting the appropriate treatment needed.”

Intermountain Southern Utah Neurosciences Institute at Dixie Regional Medical Center offers neurosurgery, spine care, sleep medicine, neurology, stroke, pain management, neuro-oncology, neurointervention, neuro specialty rehab, electromyography and more. As a special feature at this year’s jubilee, a team of neuroscience professionals will demonstrate telehealth, which is how video technology helps treat patients via connecting with specialists who live in other communities.

Besides dozens of custom-designed trees, the jubilee showcases thousands of holiday items for sale, including handmade quilts, wreaths, table displays and gingerbread houses for everyone’s style and tastes.

Entertainment will include “A Night of Utah Stars” Nov. 23 at 6 p.m., continuous holiday entertainment on Nov. 24 and Diamond Talent on Nov. 25 from 6-8 p.m. Santa Claus will be available for pictures daily, and there will be a variety of Christmas crafts for kids to enjoy.

“The Jubilee of Trees is a wonderful time of the year when community and hospital members come together with a common goal to benefit the future of our hospital,” said Mitch Cloward, administrator of Intermountain Dixie Regional Medical Center.

The first Jubilee of Trees in 1983 was held to benefit the hospital, and volunteers came together to create this festive fundraising event. Thirty-six years later, the event is bigger than ever, with thousands attending each year.

Lisa Brown, the Intermountain Foundation event specialist, said the Jubilee of Trees is a way to welcome Christmas into the community, and she noted the help of thousands of volunteers who offer their time, talents and finances to make it happen.

“We all come together with the staff from the hospital and combine our energy and efforts to display Christmas as a gift to Dixie Regional Medical Center,” Brown said. “We are so grateful for our executive leadership and their teams.”

Besides the evening entertainment, other special events revolving around the jubilee include the St. George Chamber of Commerce luncheon, Gala Dinner and Auction, Teddy Bear Picnic and Fashion Show Luncheon.

The Chamber of Commerce luncheon, which takes place Nov. 21 at noon, will offer attendees the chance to hear directly from physicians and patients about the impact the hospital’s services have on their lives. Reservations are required for the luncheon, and tickets are available for $15 online from the chamber.

The black-tie Gala Dinner and Auction is always a highlight of the jubilee. It will be held in the Dixie Convention Center main ballroom Nov. 22 starting at 6 p.m. A platinum sponsor table located in the center of the ballroom can be purchased for $1,500, sponsor tables for eight people are $1,200, and individuals seats are $150. Tickets can be purchased online.

The Teddy Bear Picnic will take place Nov. 23 at noon and makes for a magical time for children and adults of all ages. The event has become a beloved family tradition for many in the community. Individual tickets are $15 for reserved seating and $120 for a full table of eight.

The final event, the Fashion Show Luncheon on Nov. 25, is a great chance for the community to get a sneak peak of current and future fashion trends from local retailers. Tickets are $25 for general admission and full tables are $200. Please contact the foundation at 435-251-2480 for availability.

The 2019 Jubilee of Trees will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 21 and Nov. 23-25. On Nov. 22, the hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. General admission prices are $5 for adults and $1 for children under 15. As with previous years, admission for active military is free with ID at the door.

“This is a celebration of the hospital and the community,” said Glenna Beyer, executive director of the Intermountain Foundation. “The synergy created results in better healthcare for everyone. We are so grateful our community supports Dixie Regional and nothing means more to us than being a great resource for our community. Please join us and make the holidays happier and healthier.”

Donations to the Intermountain Foundation can be made by phone at 435-251-2480 or online.

Written by ANDREW PINCKNEY, St. George News.

