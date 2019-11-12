Blooming in the Desert: Walking the path of early pioneers at the Sandstone Quarry Trailhead

recent-stories-placement]

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Following the pathway to the Sandstone Quarry near Red Hills golf course is a unique chance to step back in time and walk in the footsteps of early pioneers.

In this episode of “Blooming in the Desert,” Caitlin Skillings and the moms head out with the little ones for an adventure discovering new things at Sandstone Quarry Trailhead, one of the most historical sites in St. George.

Learn more tips for having fun with the kids at Sandstone Quarry on this episode of “Blooming in the Desert” in the media player above

“It represents the industry of the pioneers as they built their lives here in Southern Utah,” Skillings said.

The trail to Sandstone Quarry, at just under a mile round trip, is a great hike for families of all ages; even dogs are welcome as long as they’re kept on a leash.

“One of the greatest things about this trail is that it’s so well maintained,” Skillings said. “It features sandstone benches and stairs all along the way and it was done by 22 different eagle scout projects. Isn’t that so cool.”

Early settlers began extracting red sandstone from the quarry in the spring of 1862 and used it to construct St. George’s most iconic buildings, including the opera house, old county courthouse, temple and the tabernacle. Chipping piles can still be found scattered across the hillside.

“They would cut the rocks into the size that they needed and the leftover rocks would be put into these chipping piles,” she said.

The path was opened in 2016 and the many benches on the way are perfect for taking a water break and to enjoy the majestic views. At the end of the trail, the Sons of Utah Pioneers have created a monument to celebrate the site’s importance to our area.

Don’t forget to wave hello to the golfers as you pass by.

Here is a map to the Sandstone Quarry Trailhead:



