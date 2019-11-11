Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Composite image. Foreground map outlines location of the proposed Toquer Reservoir and the course of the pipeline that will be feeding it, along with highlights of project components along the way. | Image courtesy of the Bureau of Land Management, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 9-10.

NEW HARMONY — A man was found dead in a garage at a residence in New Harmony following reports of an explosion Saturday night, authorities said.

ST. GEORGE — The three men detained by officers in Washington City after a rollover on Interstate 15 Saturday afternoon have been booked into Purgatory Correctional Facility on felony and misdemeanor charges.

According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, 18-year-old Austynn Jonathan Call, 18-year-old D’Shaun Tre Jensen and 19-year-old Nathan A. Brown were arrested on a number of charges …

ST. GEORGE — In order to capture water that is otherwise being lost, while also increasing overall water availability, county water planners are moving on a project to build a new reservoir by Anderson Junction.

ST. GEORGE — A young man was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after rolling his ATV in Warner Valley near the Southern Parkway.

Rangers at Sand Hollow State Park were alerted to the incident just before 4 p.m. …

ST. GEORGE — Little more than one year after opening its doors in St. George, Youth Futures is helping local homeless teens find their place in the world.

More than a shelter, Youth Futures is a home for disadvantaged youth ages 12-18, who for whatever reason are left without a place to stay, said Program Manager Krista Whipple.

