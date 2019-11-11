Southern Utah University adds 4 new accelerated online master’s degree programs

120th annual Southern Utah University commencement, Cedar City, Utah, May 3, 2019 | File photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Providing another opportunity for nontraditional students to enhance their career goals, Southern Utah University recently announced the addition of four new accelerated master’s degrees.

According to a press release from SUU, the university will offer the following degrees through a 100% online platform beginning in spring 2020:

Master of Arts in Professional Communication.

Master of Interdisciplinary Studies.

Master of Music with an emphasis in Music Technology.

Master of Business Administration.

“The pathway to an affordable master’s degree starts from our Southern Utah University campus and ends in the convenience of someone’s home,” SUU President Scott Wyatt said in the press release. “These four new online degree offerings give nontraditional students a chance to continue their education by fitting the course work into their busy schedules. SUU is committed to providing affordable, quality higher education and it no longer requires a student to step onto our campus.”

SUU is nationally recognized for its affordable online college degrees. SR Education Group recently ranked SUU 12th in the country for the most affordable online colleges and degrees, and the university ranks sixth in that same survey for online bachelor degrees. However, those new rankings don’t reflect SUU’s recent decision to lower the cost of online tuition. Effective January 2020, online undergraduate tuition will decrease by 23%, while online graduate tuition will decrease by about 12%.

SUU’s online MBA program can be completed in one calendar year with tuition as low as $16,005. That’s one of the least expensive online programs in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report, which also ranks the SUU MBA program in the top one-third in the nation. The online program can be a broad-based MBA or include tracks in finance, marketing or leadership.

The Master of Arts in Professional Communication online degree is designed for working communications professionals by offering accelerated eight-week courses at a price of $13,500. The 36 credit hour degree can be completed in as few as 12 months.

The Master of Interdisciplinary Studies online degree gives nontraditional students flexibility by allowing more than one field of study. The MIS degree offers eight learning blocks: business administration, leadership, systems quality leadership and management, professional communication, brain-based learning, online teaching, music technology and school library. This 30-hour degree can be completed in as few as 12 months and costs $12,900.

The SUU Master of Music with an emphasis in music technology degree offers two track options: performance technology track or studio and game audio technology. The degree offers accelerated eight-week courses, can be completed in as few as 12 months and costs $12,900.

SUU offers seven bachelor’s and 11 master’s degrees that can be earned completely online.

