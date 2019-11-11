December 22, 1952 — November 2, 2019

Harvey James McMillan, 66 years old, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 surrounded by friends and family who loved him dearly.

Harvey, aka “Harv,” was born on Dec. 22, 1952 in Fort Monmouth, New Jersey to Harvey Vern McMillan and Ida Emma (Boortz) McMillan. He was raised primarily in El Paso, Texas and moved to Jackson Hole, Wyoming in 1974.

Harvey and Connie (Drom) McMillan were married from 1976-2005. They had two children, Jessica Lynne McMillan and Daniel James McMillan.

Harvey married Lisa (Borelli) McMillan in 2006. He moved to Cedar City, Utah in 2013.

There are so many ways to describe Harv. He was a son, a father, a husband and a friend. He was kind, hardworking, trustworthy and a character. He was someone who would always help out a friend, a neighbor and even a stranger. Most of all, Harv was a free spirit. He loved people, animals, adventure and music.

Harv’s first job in Jackson Hole was in 1974 working as a bartender back at the Silver Dollar Bar. His love for music and playing the guitar took him to bartending school at Million Dollar Cowboy Bar where he eventually played on stage with Willie Nelson. Harv always kept the newspaper clipping of the experience in his guitar case. Harv also worked at the Jackson Food Market on Broadway and the Teton Valley Ranch in Kelly, Wyoming. Harv moved from Kelly in 1978 to Wilson, Wyoming where he joined the Wilson Fire Department as a volunteer fireman. Harv never missed a chicken fry whether he was fry’n chicken himself or visiting with friends. Harv worked at Jackson Lumber from 1976-1990.

Harvey and Connie McMillan, in partnership with August Drom and Shirley Drom, purchased Builders Lumber and Supply Co. from Jack and Dixie Sanders on Dec. 22, 1986. Harv sold Builders Lumber in 2011 and moved to Cedar City in 2013 with his wife Lisa McMillan where he could be the rancher, cowboy and free spirit that he always was.

Harv is survived by his wife Lisa McMillan, and two children Jessica McMillan and Daniel McMillan, their spouses Eric Seymour and Mara McMillan, granddaughter Leah McMillan, step-sons Parker Borelli and Spencer Borelli, and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Harv loved the outdoors. Harv loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed riding hundreds of miles on a snowmobile or horse. He had a magnetic personality. Harv could make friends with anyone and everyone. It took him no time to make fast friends when he retired to Cedar City, Utah. He will be missed by many.

There will be a celebration of life for Harvey James McMillan in Cedar City, Utah and Jackson Hole, Wyoming in the spring of 2020. Both will be announced in the local papers.