Driver seriously injured in crash with school bus on SR-18

WASHINGTON COUNTY — The driver of a small passenger car was seriously injured when her vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and was struck by a school bus on state Route 18 just north of Veyo early Monday morning.

Shortly before 6 a.m. officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on SR-18 near mile marker 23 involving a school bus and a silver Mazda passenger car.

Initial reports indicated there was a critically injured driver trapped inside of the vehicle. The only occupant of the school bus was the driver, as students hadn’t been picked up yet.

Responders arrived to find a 20-year-old female driver with “serious to critical injuries” in the Mazda and unable to exit the vehicle, Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Lars Gardner told St. George News at the scene.

Gardner said while the woman was not trapped inside of the car, she was unable to exit on her own due to the extent of her injuries.

Just before the crash, the Mazda was heading south on SR-18 and the school bus was heading north when, for reasons unknown, the Mazda veered into the northbound lane just as the school bus was heading up a steep incline.

Gardner said the Mazda crossed into oncoming traffic where it was struck on the passenger’s side, tearing the metal away from the vehicle’s frame as it did so.

The Mazda spun across the roadway and went off the left shoulder before coming to rest more than 30 feet from the roadway. The school bus driver was able to pull off the highway and call for help. The crash left a debris field that extended for more than 100 feet, Gardner said.

Once emergency medical personnel arrived on scene, the driver of the Mazda was removed from the vehicle and transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center by ambulance in stable condition. The woman driving the school bus was uninjured in the collision.

The crash is still under investigation, Gardner said.

The Utah Highway Patrol, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Central Fire Department, Brookside Fire Department, Enterprise Fire Department, Enterprise EMS and Pine Valley EMS responded and tended to the scene.

