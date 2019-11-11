Cedar City man dies in officer-involved shooting

The location of an officer-involved shooting at a residence in Cedar City, Utah, Nov. 11, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man was shot and killed when officers responded to a domestic call in Cedar City Monday afternoon.

At 1 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence near 820 South and Sunset in Cedar City after a woman called the Cedar City Emergency Dispatch Center reporting that her husband was making threats toward her and her son, as well as toward law enforcement, a statement released by the Iron County Sheriff’s Office said.

Cedar City Police officers arrived to find the man at the residence, and after announcing their presence, told him to come toward the officers with his hands visible.

Instead, the man allegedly came toward the officers while pointing a handgun in their direction, at which point multiple shots were fired, striking the suspect.

Officers “immediately began lifesaving efforts,” Iron County Sheriff’s Lt. Del Schlosser said in the statement. When emergency medical personnel arrived, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

The Critical Incident Task Force, composed of multiple agencies, is currently investigating the incident and further information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.