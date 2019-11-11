December 13, 2002 — November 6, 2019

Camden William Parker, AKA: Noody, Nugget, Hanno, Hanno Cat, Hanno Nano, Peanut, William the 3, age 16, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at 7:32 p.m., at home in the arms of his sister “Crash,” surrounded by his family.

Camden was born on Dec. 13, 2002 in St. George, Utah to Jeffery and Alaina Parker. Camden lived in St. George his whole life and was raised to be a proud Snow Canyon Warrior. However, he was also a Hurricane Tiger, BYU Cougar, SWOSU Bulldog and a St. Mary’s College Gael. Camden loved watching volleyball and spent most of his life in a gym watching his “girls.” He was instrumental in building a volleyball legacy at Snow Canyon High School and helped them win six state titles. He also raised two big sisters to be super strong, compassionate women and made a lasting impact on everyone who encountered him.

Camden loved the outdoors; he hiked Angel’s Landing and The Narrows. He loved to travel and spent his last weekend camping at the beach.

Camden loved his family, music, volleyball and his dog, Shep.

Camden is survived by his parents, Jeff and Alaina of Santa Clara, Utah; sisters Ciara of Encinitas, California and Alexsa “Crash” of Moraga, California; grandparents William and Sharon Cawood of Kirtland, New Mexico, Tom and Linda Parker of Escondido, California and Garry and Julie Gilmore of Henderson, Nevada; great-grandma, JoAnne Parker of Mission Viejo, California; aunts and uncle Alisa and Bodee Avery of South Jordan and Christy Parker of Chandler, Arizona; cousins Colton (Bee and Niah) Avery, Draesen (Amanda) Avery and Kodee Avery.

Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. George Catholic Church, 259 W. 200 North St. George, Utah. A visitation will be Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St, George, Utah. Interment will be in the Santa Clara City Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.