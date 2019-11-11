Ask a Local Expert: Why do I have to treat my hearing loss?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Patients ask their audiologists all the time, “Why do I have to treat my hearing loss?”

“Patients come in and they want to hear better, they want to understand their wife, they’re sick of their family getting on them, and we can fix all that,” says Dr. Keith N. Darrow said.

Darrow is the director of audiology research at Intermountain Audiology, Chief Medical Officer for the Excellence in Audiology Network and the founder of the Hearing and Brain Centers. He says that beyond a patient’s personal motivations, there are important medical reasons to treat hearing loss.

Learn about the reasons to treat your hearing loss in the “Ask a Local Expert” video in the media player above.

Approximately 48 million people across the United States are affected by hearing loss, and when it comes to treatment, Darrow offers the following four reasons that a person should take action and seek advice from a professional:

The National Council on Aging and a number of studies have shown that treating hearing loss improves quality of life and relationships at home.

Treating hearing loss early can help improve with memory recall, processing speed and selective attention.

Proper stimulation to the brain can significantly drive down tinnitus. There is an FDA-approved treatment of tinnitus that is 80% percent effective in patients.

Early treatment of hearing loss may help reduce the risk of dementia.

If left untreated, hearing loss can have long-term effects. To learn more about hearing loss and tinnitus and ways it can be treated, click here.

For more information in general or to schedule a free hearing assessment today, call 435-228-5568 or visit the Intermountain Audiology website.

For more local expert opinions on topics from bankruptcy and family law, to sleep and oral wellness, click here.

Email: apinckney@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews