National Park Service offering free entrance to parks on Veterans Day

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Page, Arizona, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In celebration of Veterans Day, national parks across the nation are offering free park entrance Nov. 11.

To honor veterans, all units of the National Park Service that charge entrance fees are participating. This is the last opportunity in 2019 for free park entrance.

The entrance fee waiver for fee-free days only allows free entrance to the park and does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation or special tours, according to the National Park Service.

At Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, a wide diversity of land and water-based activities are available to suit everyone’s interest, according to a press release from the park.

While Lake Powell is one of the largest and most scenic man-made lakes in North America, it comprises only 13% of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. The recreation area stretches from Lees Ferry in Arizona to the Orange Cliffs of Southern Utah, encompassing scenic vistas, geologic wonders, proposed wilderness areas and a vast panorama of human history.

For information on how to plan a visit to the area, click here.

