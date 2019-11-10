Man killed in explosion in garage of New Harmony residence

Written by Jeff Richards
November 10, 2019
NEW HARMONY — A man was found dead in a garage at a residence in New Harmony following reports of an explosion Saturday night, authorities said.

At approximately 8 p.m., dispatchers received a report of a traumatic injury at an address on the 400 North block of Harmony Drive (200 West). Deputies and medical personnel were dispatched to the scene where they discovered a deceased individual, believed to be a 25-year-old man, whose name has not yet been made public.

“The initial information provided by investigators on scene was the suspect possibly died as a result of an explosion which occurred in a garage of the residence,” according to a news release issued Saturday night by Lt. David Crouse of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Members of the Washington County Bomb Squad and Washington County Detectives were reportedly investigating the scene to identify the cause and source of the explosion. Washington County Sheriff’s Office, New Harmony Fire / EMS and Gold Cross Ambulance personnel also responded to the incident.

“As a precaution, the occupants of the adjacent residence were evacuated from the area until the scene is deemed safe,” the release said, adding that additional information is expected to be released Sunday morning.

