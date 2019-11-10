Men involved in rollover, leaving ejected passenger on I-15 facing felony charges

ST. GEORGE — The three men detained by officers in Washington City after a rollover on Interstate 15 Saturday afternoon have been booked into Purgatory Correctional Facility on felony and misdemeanor charges.

According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, 18-year-old Austynn Jonathan Call, 18-year-old D’Shaun Tre Jensen and 19-year-old Nathan A. Brown were arrested on a number of charges including possessing or receiving a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and drinking alcohol while operating a vehicle.

The three men were traveling south on I-15 in a white Chevrolet passenger car when the vehicle rolled near mile marker 22. Brown was fully ejected from the car. The vehicle landed upright on its wheels before Call and Jensen fled the scene, leaving Jensen on the side of the interstate.

Officers from the Hurricane Police Department, Washington City Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office intercepted the pair near 4300 E. Telegraph where they abandoned the car on the side of the road and attempted to flee on foot. Officials ran the license and registration of the passenger car, which had recently been reported stolen out of Minersville.

Call and Jensen were searched before being detained in patrol cars. Officers found Jensen was in possession of a crystal substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Officials conducted a search of the vehicle and recovered a black ziplock container from the rear floorboard, an aluminum cylinder and a small ziplock bag in the truck of the vehicle in the breast pocket of a grey jacket. The ziplock container and aluminum cylinder were discovered to have a green leafy substance, which officers reported had the odor and appearance of raw marijuana. The ziplock bag contained a small, white piece of paper which tested positive for LSD.

As the officers detained Call and Jensen, they discovered a duffel bag that reportedly belonged to Brown. Utah Highway Patrol troopers searched the bag which contained a number of personal belongings and a ziplock bag with a crystal substance that also tested positive for methamphetamine.

Officers also found a half-full can of Natural Ice Beer in the center console cup holder.

Call and Jensen were both charged with a second-degree felony charge of possession of a stolen vehicle and a third-degree felony charge of knowingly producing, dispensing or manufacturing a controlled substance.

The pair was also charged with two class A misdemeanor counts of failure to remain at an accident involving injury and possession of a controlled substance, two class B misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana or spice and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and class C misdemeanor counts of drinking alcohol while operating a vehicle and failure to report an accident.

Brown was discharged from the hospital Sunday morning where UHP troopers were waiting to make the arrest.

Officials charged Brown with a second degree felony charge of possession of a stolen vehicle, a third-degree felony charge of knowingly producing, dispensing or manufacturing a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance, two class B misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana or spice and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and a class C misdemeanor counts of drinking alcohol while operating a vehicle and failure to report an accident.

Officials have applied for all three men to remain in police custody, stating that they constitute a substantial danger to the community.

