4A football playoff recap: Dixie, Pine View advance; Snow Canyon falls at Park City

ST. GEORGE — The Dixie and Pine View high school football teams advanced to the 4A state semifinals Friday, with the Flyers rolling over Stansbury 42-14 and the Pine View Panthers coming from behind to defeat Green Canyon on the road. In the other quarterfinal matchup involving a Region 9 team, the Snow Canyon Warriors fell to top-seeded Park City, 14-10.

Dixie 42, Stansbury 14

Dixie kept its season alive with another blowout win in the postseason, this time a 42-14 win against Stansbury in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state football playoffs.

The convincing 42-14 win over the Stallions moves the Flyers into the semifinals, where they will play Sky View at the University of Utah Friday at 6 p.m.

Quarterback Reggie Graff accounted for four of the touchdowns scored by the Flyers, three rushing and one passing touchdown. Meanwhile, the Dixie defense stepped up yet again to hold the Stansbury offense to just two touchdowns.

Many thought going into this game that it was going to be a shootout between two explosive offenses, but it turned out to be a one-sided contest in favor of Dixie.

The defense helped out with a pick-six after the Dixie offense scored twice to start the game, and the Flyers were rolling. Nolan Mahi also had a big-time interception that had the Dixie bench going crazy.

The Dixie offense has been explosive, both passing and running, but tonight the running game stood out. Both head coach Blaine Monkres and senior Tyler Walden credited the offensive line for the success the Flyers have had with their running game.

Preston Moore scored on a 9-yard run to cap off the opening possession of the game. Walden also added a receiving touchdown while playing offense, defense and special teams.

Dixie kept the offense rolling throughout. When there are some struggles with the passing game, Graff uses his feet to create opportunities. An extremely experienced receiving corps only adds to the offense, and when you add in Moore as the leading rusher, Dixie’s potency only increases.

With Sky View beating Mountain View in its quarterfinal 56-13, the No. 3 seeded Flyers will take on the No. 2 seeded Bobcats at the University of Utah next Friday, with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m.

— written by Ryne Williams

Pine View 43, Green Canyon 36

In a wild, high-scoring quarterfinal matchup at Green Canyon in North Logan, the No. 5 seeded Pine View Panthers took on the fourth-seeded Wolves.

Green Canyon capitalized on two early interceptions to take an early 14-0 lead, but the Panthers responded with back-to-back TDs in the first quarter to tie the game at 14. The second score was a 90-yard pick-six interception return by Izaiah Moten.

Pine View then went up two points early in the second quarter, when a Green Canyon punt snap went out of bounds in the end zone for a safety. The Wolves later added a TD pass to take a 21-16 lead at the half.

Pine View running back Enoch Takau scored on a 1-yard run midway through the third, putting the Panthers back on top, 22-21. But the Wolves then scored 15 unanswered points on back-to-back TDs late in the third quarter, the second score coming right after another interception.

Down by 14 at the start of the fourth period, the Panthers rallied to score two more TDs to tie the game, with Takau getting another scoring run and Moten later catching a 76-yard pass from quarterback Macloud Crowton.

Then, with just nine seconds left, Crowton scrambled 10 yards into the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown, giving the Panthers the thrilling win, 43-36.

Pine View head coach Ray Hosner said afterward that he and his fellow coaches had “unwavering belief” that the Panthers could come back and win the game.

Hosner said six of his players had to sit out the game due to missing a class at school.

“I had to play linebackers at defensive line, and at the end of the game we put our offensive line there,” Hosner told St. George News. “But the defense did a pretty good job all night. We threw a pick-six and two other (interceptions) which gave them the ball inside the 20-yard line. Good thing we also had a pick-six and made some big stops when we needed them.”

Hosner also expressed his appreciation for his players.

“I’m lucky to coach the young men I do,” he said.

The win puts Pine View in the 4A semifinals, where they will face top-seeded Park City at 6 p.m. Thursday at University of Utah’s Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Park City 14, Snow Canyon 10

In a defensive battle at Park City, the ninth-seeded Snow Canyon Warriors managed to stake a 10-7 halftime lead over the top-seeded Miners, thanks to an early field goal in the first quarter by Matt Van Gils, followed by a rushing TD by Preston Frei in the second quarter.

However, Park City scored its second rushing TD of the game early in the third quarter and held on to a 14-10 lead the remainder of the contest, as neither team scored again.

The undefeated Miners improved to 12-0 with the win and will face Pine View in the state semifinals next Thursday night at the University of Utah.

