Rider unconscious, transported to hospital after ATV rolls multiple times

ST. GEORGE — A young man was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after rolling his ATV in Warner Valley near the Southern Parkway.

Rangers at Sand Hollow State Park were alerted to the incident just before 4 p.m. and responded along with various other agencies, Jonathan Hunt, Sand Hollow State Park manager, said.

What rangers and others found when they reached the scene was a 19-year-old man who had taken the ATV off a jump and had a bad landing, causing the ATV to “roll several times,” Hunt said.

The ATV rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident and was unconscious after the crash.

Hunt was unable to confirm the extent of the man’s injuries but said head and neck injuries were a possibility.

The man was subsequently taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center by ambulance for care and evaluation.

The general area of the incident was near the Washington Dam Road exit of the Southern Parkway in the Warner Valley.

While the location of the ATV crash was outside of the state park, Hunt said the rangers were sent due to their experience in dealing with such incidents that occasionally happen at Sand Hollow.

