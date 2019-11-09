Police: minivan runs red light, causes three-vehicle collision

CEDAR CITY — A three-vehicle collision was caused when the driver of a Dodge minivan ran a red light Friday evening, according to police.

The incident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and 600 South in Cedar City.

Cedar City Police Officer Bryan Moore said the driver of the minivan was headed south on Main Street when she entered the intersection on a red light, striking the right rear portion of a yellow Corvette that was heading west on 600 South.

“The van involved ran a red light, which then clipped the yellow Corvette, causing it to spin out, causing its rear end to hit that third car in the front right on the front bumper, causing damage to it,” Moore told Cedar City News at the scene. The third car involved was a Pontiac G6 sedan, he added.

None of the occupants of the Corvette or the Pontiac reported any injuries. Damage to those two vehicles was minor, and both were driveable after the crash.

The Dodge minivan, however, sustained substantial damage to the front of the vehicle, along with a sizeable dent on the driver’s side.

“The van is going to be impounded,” Moore said. “Airbags were deployed, and it’s got serious front-end damage.”

Moore said the minivan driver would be receiving a citation for multiple offenses, including failure to stop at a red light and driving without insurance.

The collision was the second to occur in the vicinity in a matter of hours, police noted.

At approximately 2 p.m. Friday, at the intersection of 400 South and Main Street, a sports car struck a black pickup truck whose driver had reportedly failed to yield to traffic as he attempted to cross over Main Street. The impact tipped the truck over on its side. No serious injuries were reported in that incident, although the driver of the sports car did reportedly complain of neck pain, according to police.

