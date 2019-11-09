3 men detained after allegedly rolling stolen car, leaving ejected passenger stranded on interstate

ST. GEORGE — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a single-vehicle rollover just before noon on Interstate 15.

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Pastor told St. George News a white Chevrolet passenger car was traveling south on I-15 when the driver of the vehicle lost control. The vehicle rolled near mile marker 22, and one of the three adult male passengers was fully ejected from the car.

The vehicle landed upright on its wheels, and the driver proceeded south, leaving the ejected passenger behind on the interstate. The Chevrolet continued down the freeway with flat tires and a missing rear door before leaving the interstate at exit 16 toward Hurricane.

The remaining two male suspects exited the vehicle on Telegraph Street outside of the Coral Ridge housing community near Razor Ridge Park. Officers from the Hurricane Police Department, Washington City Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area, pursuing the suspects on foot.

Both suspects were arrested at the scene, and officers recovered a hidden duffel bag containing clothes and baggies with a white substance inside. Pastor said officials also found evidence of firearms at the scene of the rollover.

A K-9 unit was dispatched to the scene and alerted officers after searching the vehicle and duffel bag. Afterward, the K-9 officer combed the grassy area where the duffel bag and suspects were found.

The adult passenger ejected from the vehicle was transported to the hospital via ambulance to be treated for back injuries.

The Utah Highway Patrol took over the investigation, which Pastor said is ongoing. The vehicle had previously been reported as stolen.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.