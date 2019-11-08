Deanna Lyn Cox passed away at her home on Nov. 3, 2019 at the age of 46.

Deanna is predeceased by father, David Palmer and son, Samuel Cox

Deanna is survived by her loving husband Royce Cox, son, Alvin Cox, daughter, Stana Carman (Gary), son, Ray Cox, daughter, Brenda Gillette (Mitchelle). Stepfather, Chester Hardy, Mother, Georgia Hardy, stepmother, Penny Palmer, sisters, Raquel, Jackie and Janet. Brothers, David and Daniel.

Deanna was born in Richfield Utah.

Deanna enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, watching TV shows and her loving animals.

The first viewing will be held Thursday, Nov. 14 from 5-7 p.m. at the Spilsbury Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 25 North 2000 W. Hurricane, Utah.

The funeral Service will be held Nov. 15, with the second viewing 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and the funeral service at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 155 E. 1050 N. Hurricane Utah.

Burial will be at The Cox Family Cemetery on Rose Cliffs Lane, Cane Beds, Arizona.

Arrangements are under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, St. George, Utah.